I was told I'd never ride a bike again, now I hold 12 cycling world records

Former US Olympic hopeful Ryan Collins is a master of six-hour challenges

Ryan Collins with a Factor Track bike in LA
(Image credit: Ryan Collins)
Tom Davidson
By
published

In his early twenties, Ryan Collins was told he would never ride a bike again. He has since broken 12 ultra-cycling world records, eight of which he earned late last year on the track.

The 30-year-old set the six-hour benchmark on an outdoor velodrome in September, covering 259km (161 miles), and also breaking the 100km, 200km and 100-mile records in the process. He then repeated the same set of four in mid-December, this time on an indoor velodrome, where he completed 1,108 laps in six hours, riding roughly 277km (171 miles).

