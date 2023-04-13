Want to break a track record? WattShop to give anyone the chance this September
British company to take over Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland to try and smash times for anyone - if you have £7,000
If you have always fancied breaking a world record - and have £17,000 to spare - WattShop (opens in new tab) is offering people the chance to set new fastest times at the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland this September.
The British company, behind many of Dan Bigham's most audacious attempts, including his Hour Record-breaking ride last year, will help riders who want to break world, or national records in Switzerland from 11th September.
It is not just elite records that are on offer, but masters age group records, in anything you can think of on the track: Hour Records, the Individual Pursuit, Team Pursuit, Tandem, Kilo, etc.
The press release reads: "We've been keeping theinfo@shopforwatts.co.uk fun to ourselves and we've decided it's time for that to change; we have a new challenge for you to set your sights on...
"With a number of World Records under our belt, we have a wealth of knowledge and experience that we are ready to share. Concerning equipment choices, position optimisation and aerodynamics, our expertise is unmatched; we know what works; we know how to refine your entire set up to help maximise your potential and make your ambitions a reality."
Two packages are on offer for those wanting to target a record: the "Full Package" or the "Independent Rider".
The Full Package costs £17,000 ($21,273), and will see a rider supported from "start to finish".
"We will guide you through the preparation stages, bike optimisation, practice events and race build up, at your side all the way to the moment you cross the finish line as a new record holder," the WattShop blurb says.
"The formal requirements of a record attempt will be entirely managed by WattShop. We will provide aerodynamic expertise, record-breaking experience, equipment recommendations, and even nutritional & physiological advice.
"We will oversee every aspect of your record attempt, with no stone left unturned in your relentless pursuit of speed. You will arrive in the gate in the best possible position to achieve your goal."
If you feel like you could break a record without all of this support, then you can opt for the Independent Rider level, for just £7,000 ($8,760).
"We'll arrange commissaires and anti-doping requisites, as well as track time in the days leading up to your attempt," WattShop says. "We will manage the formal aspect of a record attempt so that when the time comes, it's just you, the bike, and the track."
The Grenchen velodrome has been chosen as it was the site of Hour Records set by Bigham, Filippo Ganna, Joss Lowden and Ellen van Dijk.
While it's extremely unlikely you will break any of these records, WattShop is offering the chance to set a national or age-group record, which could be just as impressive.
If all of this sounds like your dream, and you think you are actually capable of smashing a time, then head to WattShop (opens in new tab), or email info@shopforwatts.co.uk.
Just remember to pack your skinsuit.

