Six-day events no longer have to last six days, UCI rules

Regulation update gives track racing organisers more freedom over duration

Mark Cavendish competing alongside Iljo Keisse during the 2019 Ghent Six Day
Mark Cavendish competes alongside Iljo Keisse at the 2019 Ghent Six Day.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Six-day track racing events are no longer required to last six days, a new UCI rule update suggests.

Starting from 1 January 2025, it appears that six-day events will be allowed to last any duration, be that seven, three or two days.

