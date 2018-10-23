London Six Day 2018: Everything you need to know

Six Day cycling starts at the Olympic velodrome on Tuesday and here is your guide to the action

In 2015, London played host to its first six-day event since 1980, marking a return to its spiritual home. And it’s back again for 2018 after the success of last three years.

Back in 1878 the Islington Agricultural Hall played host to the first six day when riders attempted to complete 1,000 miles over six consecutive days – an event won by Sheffield’s William Cann.

Since then several venues in London have hosted such events, including the Westminster Aquarium, Alexandra Palace, Earls Court and Wembley Arena – which hosted the last one 36 years ago.

After a three-decade hiatus the six day returned to London in 2015, making its home at the Lee Valley Velodrome and attracting a world-class field of riders.

Belgian Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw won the event on its return, beating British pair Chris Latham and Oliver Wood into second, with Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish taking second to the Belgians who won again in 2016. Australians Callum Scotson and Cameron Meyer then took the crown in 2017 with a dominant display.

In six evenings of action, riders will once again compete in the classic six day disciplines such as the Madison, Derny race, elimination races and individual time trials.

Six Brits will be riding in the men’s competition, including the pairings of Chris Latham and Andy Tennant, Adam Blythe and Jon Dibben, and Joe Nally and Fred Wright.

Alongside the men’s Six Day competition, spectators will be able to follow a women’s event on the final three days of the competition, with the likes of Megan Barker and Emily Nelson among the Brits competing.

Then there’s also another sprinters’ competition that runs throughout the six days.

If you are able to get down to the Olympic Velodrome you can still pick up tickets at the London Six Day website.

Events

Tuesday, October 23, from 18.00

Wednesday, October 24, from 18.00

Thursday, October 25, from 18.00

Friday, October 26, from 18.00

Saturday, October 27, from 18.15

Sunday, October 28, from 16.00

Riders

Men’s lineup

Six Day riders

1 Roger Kluge & Theo Reinhardt

2 Andreas Graf & Andreas Müller

3 Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga

4 Wojciech Pszczolarski & Daniel Staniszewski

5 Nick Stöpler & Melvin van Zijl

6 Jules Hesters & Otto Vergaerde

7 Mark Hester & Jesper Mørkov

8 Leigh Howard & Kelland O’Brien

9 Chris Latham & Andy Tennant

10 Adam Blythe & Jon Dibben

11 Henning Bommel & Kersten Thiele

12 Stephen Hall & Joshua Harrison

13 Daniel Barbor & Ludek Lichnovsky

14 Joe Nally & Fred Wright

15 Shane Archbold & Aaron Gate

16 Jb Murphy & Fintan Ryan

Women’s Six Day riders (pairs for team elim/Madison only):

1 Kirsten Wild & Nina Kessler

2 Rebecca Reybould & Jessica Roberts

3 Ashlee Ankudinoff & Georgia Baker

4 Kristina Clonan & Amy Pauwels

5 Michaela Drummond & Raquel Sheath

6 Amalie Winther Olsen & Michelle Lauge Quaade

7 Daria Pikulik & Wiktoria Pikulik

8 Megan Barker & Abbie Dentus

9 Peta Ševčíková & Tereza Medvedová

10 Michaela Ebert & Lea Lin Teutenberg

11 Evgenia Agustinas & Emily Nelson

12 Shannon McCurley & Alice Sharpe

Sprinters:

1 Max Levy

2 Lewis Oliva

3 François Pervis

4 Robert Föstermann

5 Alexander Spratt

6 Shane Perkins

London Six-Day live TV coverage

Day 1: 19.55 to 22.30, British Eurosport 1

Day 2: 19.55 to 22.45, British Eurosport 1

Day 3: 19.55 to 22.30, British Eurosport 1

Day 4: 19.55 to 22.50, British Eurosport 1

Day 5: 19.55 to 10.45, British Eurosport 1

Day 6: 17.30 to 20.45, British Eurosport 1