'They thought I was dying' - Meet the 80-year-old Brit who won four world titles weeks after leaving hospital

A serious health scare couldn't keep Olympic track cyclist Geoff Cooke away from the boards

Geoff Cooke at Derby Velodrome
(Image credit: Andy Jones)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

When 80-year-old Geoff Cooke left hospital late last summer, the doctors told him he’d need to do a bit of exercise to bounce back from his treatment. “It was quite funny really,” he begins to chuckle. “I think they were talking about walking. I said, ‘Listen, you can’t imagine what I actually do. I do 200 miles a week on the bike. I’m an Olympian. I’m a Commonwealth Games gold medallist. I’ve been doing it for years. I was national coach for 10 years. Cycling’s been my life’,” he pauses. “I don’t think they quite believed me.”

Every word Cooke spoke was, of course, true. A track sprinter for Great Britain at the 1972 Munich Olympics, he had been admitted to hospital for a gallbladder procedure, having been struck down by a gallstone that was causing him enormous pain. The timing couldn’t have been worse. In six weeks, he was down to compete at the UCI Masters Track World Championships, the most important date in his calendar. He had only missed one edition since the competition was first held in 1995. All of a sudden, his 80-year-old body threatened to end his near 30-year streak.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest