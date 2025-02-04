Former Olympic omnium champion set for track comeback after horror crash
Matt Walls will compete at the European Track Championships next weekend
Former Olympic Omnium champion Matt Walls will return to track racing next weekend for the first time since he crashed into the crowd in 2022.
The 26-year-old has been named in the Great Britain squad for the upcoming European Track Championships, scheduled for 12-16 February. It will be the first time Walls has competed on the boards in over two and a half years, when he was catapulted over the barrier and into the spectators at the Commonwealth Games.
The Brit suffered severe concussion from the incident at London’s Lee Valley Velodrome, and required stitches in his forehead. He has since focused on his road career, currently riding for Groupama-FDJ on the WorldTour.
Walls will compete at the upcoming European Championships in elimination race and the Madison, alongside Will Perrett. His track palmarès to date counts five national titles, three European titles, and two Olympic medals – gold in the omnium and silver in the Madison – both earned in Tokyo in 2021.
Walls is one of just three Olympians in Great Britain’s European Championships squad, as the coaches look to give academy talents international experience.
“As a team LA 2028 is already firmly front of mind, and this competition gives us an exciting opportunity to try out some new line ups and new strategies and see how we stack up against the rest of Europe,” performance director Stephen Park said.
Olympic silver medallist Neah Evans and bronze medallist Anna Morris will lead the women’s endurance squad for the event, alongside Sophie Lewis, Maddie Leech and Grace Lister.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
In the men’s endurance squad, Walls will be joined by former scratch race world champion Will Tidball, as well as Rhys Britton, Josh Charlton, Michael Gill, Noah Hobbs and Perrett.
The current under-23 women’s team sprint European champions – Rhianna Parris-Smith, Iona Moir and Rhian Edmunds – will make their elite debut, in a squad with Lauren Bell.
There will also be a GB debut for Lyall Craig, who recently joined the British Cycling programme. Craig will ride alongside Harry Ledingham-Horn, Hayden Norris and Harry Radford in the sprint events.
“It will be exciting to see our Olympians back in track competition competing for European titles,” said Park. “This event is also a fantastic chance for some of our up and coming riders, who have been inspired by the Games to make themselves known as ones to watch for LA [Olympics in 2028].”
The 2025 European Track Championships will take place in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium from 12-16 February.
The full Great Britain squad for the event is below.
Women’s endurance
Neah Evans
Sophie Lewis
Maddie Leech
Grace Lister
Anna Morris
Men’s endurance
Rhys Britton
Josh Charlton
Michael Gill
Noah Hobbs
Will Perrett
Will Tidball
Matt Walls
Women’s sprint
Lauren Bell
Rhian Edmunds
Iona Moir
Rhianna Parris-Smith
Men’s Sprint
Lyall Craig
Harry Ledingham-Horn
Hayden Norris
Harry Radford
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'I haven’t been able to ride my bike and it’s still not safe to ride outside. There is a lot of gunfire near my house' - one cyclist's quest to continue training amid conflict in the DRC
Team Africa Rising recently supplied a local club with Zwift and Wahoo indoor training equipment
By Tom Thewlis Published
-