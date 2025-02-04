Former Olympic omnium champion set for track comeback after horror crash

Former Olympic Omnium champion Matt Walls will return to track racing next weekend for the first time since he crashed into the crowd in 2022.

The 26-year-old has been named in the Great Britain squad for the upcoming European Track Championships, scheduled for 12-16 February. It will be the first time Walls has competed on the boards in over two and a half years, when he was catapulted over the barrier and into the spectators at the Commonwealth Games.

The Brit suffered severe concussion from the incident at London’s Lee Valley Velodrome, and required stitches in his forehead. He has since focused on his road career, currently riding for Groupama-FDJ on the WorldTour.

Walls will compete at the upcoming European Championships in elimination race and the Madison, alongside Will Perrett. His track palmarès to date counts five national titles, three European titles, and two Olympic medals – gold in the omnium and silver in the Madison – both earned in Tokyo in 2021.

Walls is one of just three Olympians in Great Britain’s European Championships squad, as the coaches look to give academy talents international experience.

“As a team LA 2028 is already firmly front of mind, and this competition gives us an exciting opportunity to try out some new line ups and new strategies and see how we stack up against the rest of Europe,” performance director Stephen Park said.

Olympic silver medallist Neah Evans and bronze medallist Anna Morris will lead the women’s endurance squad for the event, alongside Sophie Lewis, Maddie Leech and Grace Lister.

In the men’s endurance squad, Walls will be joined by former scratch race world champion Will Tidball, as well as Rhys Britton, Josh Charlton, Michael Gill, Noah Hobbs and Perrett.

The current under-23 women’s team sprint European champions – Rhianna Parris-Smith, Iona Moir and Rhian Edmunds – will make their elite debut, in a squad with Lauren Bell.

There will also be a GB debut for Lyall Craig, who recently joined the British Cycling programme. Craig will ride alongside Harry Ledingham-Horn, Hayden Norris and Harry Radford in the sprint events.

“It will be exciting to see our Olympians back in track competition competing for European titles,” said Park. “This event is also a fantastic chance for some of our up and coming riders, who have been inspired by the Games to make themselves known as ones to watch for LA [Olympics in 2028].”

The 2025 European Track Championships will take place in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium from 12-16 February.

The full Great Britain squad for the event is below.

Women’s endurance

Neah Evans

Sophie Lewis

Maddie Leech

Grace Lister

Anna Morris

Men’s endurance

Rhys Britton

Josh Charlton

Michael Gill

Noah Hobbs

Will Perrett

Will Tidball

Matt Walls

Women’s sprint

Lauren Bell

Rhian Edmunds

Iona Moir

Rhianna Parris-Smith

Men’s Sprint

Lyall Craig

Harry Ledingham-Horn

Hayden Norris

Harry Radford