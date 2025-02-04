Former Olympic omnium champion set for track comeback after horror crash

Matt Walls will compete at the European Track Championships next weekend

Matt Walls wins Olympic gold in the omnium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty)
Matt Walls
By
published
in News

Former Olympic Omnium champion Matt Walls will return to track racing next weekend for the first time since he crashed into the crowd in 2022.

The 26-year-old has been named in the Great Britain squad for the upcoming European Track Championships, scheduled for 12-16 February. It will be the first time Walls has competed on the boards in over two and a half years, when he was catapulted over the barrier and into the spectators at the Commonwealth Games.

