'Just words on a piece of paper' - Matthew Richardson responds to Australia ban and sanctions

Track sprinter who switched nationality to GB hopes fallout can be 'put to bed'

Matthew Richardson in GB kit at the UCI Track Champions League
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Track sprinter Matthew Richardson has said that the sanctions imposed on him by Australia, including a lifetime ban from rejoining the squad, are “just words on a piece of paper” that “don’t really carry much weight”.

The 25-year-old swapped racing nationality after winning three Olympic medals for Australia this summer, changing to Great Britain, his country of birth.

