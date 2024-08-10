Madison mayhem as Great Britain taken out in crash-ridden race at Paris Olympics

Ollie Wood 'ploughed into' by Jan-Willem van Schip as Portugal prevail, while Emma Finucane marches on in the Sprint

Britain's Oliver Wood suffers a crash in the men's track cycling madison final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, south-west of Paris, on August 10, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in News

Great Britain’s hopes of success in the men’s Madison at the Paris Olympics were knocked to the floor when Ollie Wood was ‘rear-ended’ by another rider – just one of a number of crashes in a chaotic race in which Portugal prevailed with a couple of inspired late plays.

The final quarter of the 200-lap event was beset by spills, throwing the race into disarray as Italy, Spain, and Belgium all had riders hitting the pine at speed. But the most dramatic incident saw Wood completely cleaned out by the Dutchman Jan-Willem van Schip. 

Patrick Fletcher
