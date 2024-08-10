Kwesi Browne 'walking and talking' after horror crash at Paris Olympics
30-year-old appeared to lose consciousness after a crash inside the velodrome
Track sprinter Kwesi Browne is "walking and talking" after appearing to fall unconscious following a crash inside the velodrome at the Paris Olympics, his team manager has said.
The 30-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago collided with another rider at speed in a keirin repechage on Saturday night, and was propelled into the wooden boards. He then slid down the banking, appearing to have lost consciousness, and lay on the apron at the bottom of the track, where he was quickly treated by medical staff.
The racing inside the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome was briefly suspended while Browne was lifted onto a stretcher and taken out of the track centre. As he was wheeled away, he lifted his hands to remove his gloves, an act that brought cheers from the crowd.
In an update issued later in the evening, Browne's team manager, Rowena Williams, said the track sprinter had not suffered any major injuries.
Team manager of cycling Rowena Williams, provides an update on Kwesi Browne following the crash in the Men’s Keirin event repercharge , Kwesi is doing well, and as a nation, let’s continue to support and send positive energy to all our athletes. 🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹#teamtto #paris2024… pic.twitter.com/76N6XaTv5oAugust 10, 2024
"He's fine. The medical team here at the velodrome did a wonderful job in taking care of him," Williams said. "They did some quick X-rays to make sure that there were no broken bones, no major injuries to his head. Kwesi is fine.
"He's walking and he's talking, so we just want to continue to thank everybody for their support, and to continue to support Nicholas [Paul] as he goes through to the finals."
Moments after the crash, Browne left the track centre in a neck brace, with significant grazing visible down the right side of his body, to his leg, hip and elbow.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
He is now out of the men's keirin competition, which will continue with the quarterfinals on Sunday at 10:29am UK time. The final will take place at 12:32pm UK time.
Browne's crash was one of a handful that happened inside the velodrome on Saturday. In the men's Madison, there were multiple collisions, the worst of which involved Team GB's Ollie Wood, who was struck from behind by another rider.
"He hit me so hard," Wood told the media afterwards. The 28-year old was checked trackside by medical staff and allowed to finish the event.
"I felt like a crash test dummy," he said. "When you are not active in the race, if a crash happens in front of you, you can see it and your body will react, instincts will kick in. I was totally relaxed, untensed on the bike. I'm alright. I will survive."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Dog walker, lifeguard, and now Olympian: Mark Stewart's unorthodox path to the Paris Olympics
The Scot received a late call-up to race the Madison, and added another job title to his long CV
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Madison mayhem as Great Britain taken out in crash-ridden race at Paris Olympics
Ollie Wood 'ploughed into' by Jan-Willem van Schip as Portugal prevail, while Emma Finucane marches on in the Sprint
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
'I don't have any regrets' - Meet the former British champion in the French squad at the Paris Olympics
Oscar Nilsson-Julien is a reserve at the Games, with his eyes on LA in 2028
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Team GB's track sprinters are wearing £11 golf gloves at the Paris Olympics
TaylorMade gloves are up to par for Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Why aren't Team GB's cyclists staying in the Olympic village?
The British riders have been staying in a hotel near Versailles, 10 miles outside of Paris
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Overheating leads Ethan Hayter to change skinsuit and helmet during Omnium at Paris Olympics
'I was just getting way too hot,' says GB rider after eighth place finish
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Irish track riders make history at Paris Olympics despite not having velodrome
Team pursuit squad, who train in Mallorca, are country's first to compete at the Games
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'I slept in a horse barn' - Meet the track cyclist who funded his own way to the Paris Olympics
South African Jean Spies is a two-time Olympian, thanks to his determination and the generosity of others
By Tom Davidson Published
-
11 things you didn’t know about Kristen Faulkner, USA's first Olympic road race medalist in 40 years
Alaska-born and raised, Harvard grad, collegiate rower, venture capitalist — the newly crowned Olympic road racing champion is multi-faceted
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
'We'll see quite a few world records fall' - Why the Paris Olympics velodrome is one of the fastest in the world
An extra metre's width provides the perfect playground for track sprinters
By Tom Davidson Last updated