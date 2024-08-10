Kwesi Browne 'walking and talking' after horror crash at Paris Olympics

30-year-old appeared to lose consciousness after a crash inside the velodrome

Kwesi Browne at Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Track sprinter Kwesi Browne is "walking and talking" after appearing to fall unconscious following a crash inside the velodrome at the Paris Olympics, his team manager has said. 

The 30-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago collided with another rider at speed in a keirin repechage on Saturday night, and was propelled into the wooden boards. He then slid down the banking, appearing to have lost consciousness, and lay on the apron at the bottom of the track, where he was quickly treated by medical staff. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
