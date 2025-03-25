'We must have been going 80km/h plus' - Ethan Vernon holds off Matthew Brennan to win stage 2 of Volta a Catalunya

Brits score 1-2 in sprint finish on race's second day

Ethan Vernon sprints at the Volta a Catalunya
The Brits continued to pay homage to Catalonia on Tuesday, as Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) outsprinted Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) to win his first race of the season.

Vernon, who earned his first professional win at the Volta a Catalunya in 2022, was the fastest in Figueres on stage two, holding off the opening day's teenage winner.

