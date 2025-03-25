'We must have been going 80km/h plus' - Ethan Vernon holds off Matthew Brennan to win stage 2 of Volta a Catalunya
Brits score 1-2 in sprint finish on race's second day
The Brits continued to pay homage to Catalonia on Tuesday, as Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) outsprinted Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) to win his first race of the season.
Vernon, who earned his first professional win at the Volta a Catalunya in 2022, was the fastest in Figueres on stage two, holding off the opening day's teenage winner.
The finale played out on fast, wide roads, with Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) leading the sprint around a right-bending finishing straight. Vernon then came around the outside, stretching out an advantage and winning by a wheel's length.
“I’m starting to like this race. It’s bringing some good memories,” the 24-year-old smiled afterwards.
“We came with momentum about 2km to go, with a full train, and we set up perfectly for the end. It was really chaotic. I think we must have been going 80km/h plus at the end there. With the tailwind, it was super-fast. In the end, it suited me.”
Vernon appeared to be in difficulty halfway through the 180km stage, which, although billed as a sprint day, still counted almost 2,000m of climbing. The peloton had two climbs to traverse, including the category-one Coll de Sant Pere de Rodes (7.7km at 6.3%).
“It wasn’t an easy day,” the Brit said. “I think [Lidl-]Trek and some other teams made it hard on the climb, so I suffered a bit then. But I came back, thanks to the job of Itamar [Einhorn], my teammate, who brought me back in a good condition.”
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Despite the presence of Groves, a seven-time Vuelta a España stage winner, Brennan was the favourite going into the sprint after his heroics on stage one. The 19-year-old claimed a spectacular maiden WorldTour victory on Monday, when he closed the gap to a lone escapee and held off the peloton on an uphill drag.
Brennan’s victory marked four wins in a row for the Visma-Lease a Bike neo pro. Second place on stage two meant he extended his race lead by two seconds; he now leads Groves by six seconds.
Wednesday’s third stage at the Volta a Catalunya brings a mountain day with the race’s first summit finish, atop La Molina. It is, on paper, the toughest of the seven stages, with almost 5,000m to climb.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
It's so new that we haven't even tested it yet, but the Wahoo Elemnt Ace cycling computer has a surprising 15% discount in the Amazon Spring Deal Days
Deals The latest Wahoo cycling computer features a built-in 'Wind Sensor', and if you fancy trying out this all-new tech, it's available with £83 off in this exclusive Amazon offer
By Paul Brett Published
-
The Jonas Vingegaard incident proves cycling still has a concussion problem
Vingegaard’s crash at Paris-Nice the latest to raise questions over the protocol
By Adam Becket Published
-
A taste of summer Grand Tour racing - why I think the must-watch Volta a Catalunya is the best spring stage race
The Volta a Catalunya, the race Tadej Pogačar conquered last year, is the most exciting – and beautiful – spring stage race on the calendar, argues Chris Marshall-Bell
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard out of Volta a Catalunya after Paris-Nice crash
Visma-Lease a Bike say two-time Tour de France winner needs more time to recover from wrist injury sustained in France last week
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Great Britain win 'surreal' Madison title after race neutralised at World Championships
Elinor Barker and Neah Evans navigate crashes to take gold on day five, as Ethan Vernon triumphs in Elimination race
By Tom Davidson Published
-
‘We’re back to winning ways again’ - Ethan Vernon doubles up for Soudal Quick-Step at Tour de Romandie
The Brit surged to victory in a bunch sprint on stage one
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Primož Roglič powers to victory on stage five of the Volta a Catalunya
Roglič extends his lead over Remco Evenepoel in the overall classification
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Kaden Groves sprints to victory on stage four of the Volta a Catalunya
Australian takes first win for new Alpecin-Deceuninck team ahead of Bryan Coquard
By Adam Becket Published
-