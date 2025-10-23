'Coming away with a silver medal is bittersweet for me' – Dutch beat GB to gold twice on opening day at Track World Championships

Lorena Wiebes wins gold in scratch race on first day in Santiago

Great Britain were twice beaten by the Netherlands to gold on the opening day of the UCI Track World Championships in Santiago, Chile.

The Netherlands were defending champions in the men's team sprint events, and retained their rainbow jersey in that, while the women's team sprint final was a mirror image, as GB were edged out.

