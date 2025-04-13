'I'll take a top 10, that's alright in the end' - Fred Wright finishes best of British at Paris-Roubaix

Bahrain-Victorious rider came back from a mechanical on the Arenberg to place ninth

Fred Wright reflects after Paris-Roubaix 2025
(Image credit: Future/Adam Becket)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

You could see Fred Wright was exhausted after Paris-Roubaix just from the way he was slumped on the astro-turf in the middle of the Roubaix Velodrome. The Londoner had good reason to be, though, after a tenacious performance a on Sunday saw him finish ninth, his fourth top-10 finish in a Monument after two at the Tour of Flanders and one at Milan-San Remo.

The Bahrain-Victorious rider recovered from mechanical issues on the Arenberg trench sector to battle through to the third chasing group on the road, finishing the first British rider.

