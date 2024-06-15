Squats, sprints and Toy Story movies: Meet Elisa Balsamo

For each article in this long-running WATT WORKS FOR ME series from Cycling Weekly's print edition, we ask a pro rider about their favourite things in training: what has helped them most in getting to where they are today. The aim is to get to the heart of the beliefs and preferences they hold dear when it comes to building form, maximising fitness and ultimately achieving results. For this edition, we speak to Elisa Balsamo

How was your off-season?

There was lots of training! I did two camps with the team in Spain, one in December and one in January. I also trained on the track in Montichiari [in northern Italy] as I had the European Track Championships in January.

Has cycling always been your sport of choice?

When I was a child, I did a lot of sports. I went skiing a lot during winter because I was born in Cuneo [north- west Italy] which is really close to the mountains. I also did biathlon and really loved swimming, as well as doing some running races with the school.

When did you realise you could make a career out of riding your bike?

At around 14 years old, I decided I would train properly for cycling. It was after the Junior Worlds that I realised I could become an elite cyclist, so by the time I was 18, cycling was not just my big passion but my job too.

You’re predominantly a sprinter on the road – how do you prepare mentally for a bunch sprint?

It’s not easy but it depends on the support of the team. It’s really important to have a good leadout and some team-mates who can support me. In the last 10 kilometres, I try to get into position but then usually we start the sprint around 200 metres from the nish line. In the last metres, I just try to follow my instinct and don’t think too much. It’s really stressful.

Elisa Balsamo at 9th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Profile Age: 26 Height: 5ft 4in Raised: Cuneo, Italy Lives: Cuneo, Italy FTP: 300W Rides for: Lidl-Trek Best results: 1st – World Champs road race (2021); 2x 1st – Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio (2024, 2022); 1st – Ghent-Wevelgem (2022)

Do you think weight training benefits you as a sprinter?

I always train in the gym, as it’s really important for sprinters. I do lots of squats and one-legged squats, lifting about 100kg. We also work a lot on speed, lifting lighter weights of around 60-70kg.

What’s your favourite on-bike training session?

I really like sprint workouts such as 12-15 sprints at different speeds and in different gears, working on cadence and power. is is important for the track and the road.

How do you wind down after a tough race or training session?

Lying on the sofa is always nice after a hard race. I also spend time with my boyfriend and have some dinner or stay with friends. I just try to do something different, to switch it up to give the mind a break from cycling. Sometimes we’ll watch television – we’ve just finished watching the Toy Story movies!

Elisa Balsamo achieving second place at 4th Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quick-fire round Train in hot sun or pouring rain? Sun Favourite recovery meal? Meat, potatoes and vegetables Cyclist inspiration growing up? Mariana Vos and Alex Zanardi Long endurance ride or short sprint session? Short sprints Fastest sprinter in the current pro peloton? Oh, no, not me – I think some of the other ladies are faster Peak power in a sprint? It depends on the sprint, but always over 1,000 watts

Top advice for budding sprinters?

I would suggest spending time in the gym as well as on the bike, as it’s really important to help you generate maximum power. And then, yes, of course, just practise a lot... Not just sprints but all kinds of efforts. It’s hard to arrive at the end of the race after four hours and do a sprint, so you need to train in all of the zones.

Best gym workout?

Squats are great, but for that extra explosivity, use lower weights and concentrate on speed. For these speed-based sessions, I use around half the weight I’d use for slower ‘normal’ squats.

What are your main targets for 2024?

To get a good streak of results. I’m very satisfied with my races up until now and I hope it continues, as I’m already happy. My big target now is the Olympic Games.