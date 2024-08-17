Signs of protest won't dampen the stoke around SBT GRVL this weekend

SBT GRVL will run its fifth edition this weekend, and the stakes have never been higher. The 2024 edition will redefine the race as it moves from event infancy to adulthood with a new course, more contenders, and questions about what the event will look like in its future iterations.

The changes to the ethos of the Coloradoan gravel race are products of both the excitement around the event from the larger cycling world and the increasing pressure from a local community that views the event as a nuisance.

To start with the positives, SBT GRVL is an event that has few comparison points in cycling. In just five years, it has become one of the most important cycling weekends in North America from a racing, industry and participatory perspective. Like Unbound Gravel, brands use the event as a springboard for new products - just look at the new offerings from BMC and Trek that have trickled out over the last few days. As for the racing, it's as competitive as ever, with the biggest names in gravel cycling globally placing a bulls-eye on the event, including Keegan Swenson and Carolin Schiff.

What SBT’s rise has shown is just how fluid the world of American gravel cycling is. Until this point, gravel has been Unbound and then everything else. The race in Emporia has been the epicentre of the gravel world for the last decade as the biggest, baddest race in town. Yet, what is becoming clear is that SBT GRVL has quickly taken the second seat in the hierarchy. Every year, the race garners more and more buzz, to the point that competing in, and winning, SBT has every bit the cache as its more established counterpart to the east.

Nevertheless, over the last 12 months, SBT’s unmitigated growth has suffered its first blow from the county known for its “Champagne gravel.” Ranchers in Routt County, in particular, have been vocal in their displeasure with the race, raising concerns about traffic, littering, and racer conduct.

Fortunately for the race and the 3,500 people who have made the trek to the Yampa Valley for a big rendezvous with a newly revamped SBT GRVL this weekend, the politicking is behind them. A few signs of protest remain but shouldn't do much to dampen the stoke.

Here's what's in store for Sunday's races.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Course

(Image credit: Logan Jones-Wilkins)

For the first four years of its history, SBT followed the same general course. The Black Course, a full 135 miles, took on two sets of lollipops to the north and south of the Colorado ski town. In an effort to appease some of the country’s concerns, the lollipops have been done away with in favour of one big loop heading northwest of town before returning to the final few miles of the course from years prior. What’s more, even if the course is shorter at 125 miles, it makes up for it with more climbing spread throughout the new loop.

The race starts simply enough: around 10 miles of rolling terrain along smooth, hard-packed dirt. The intensity will slowly ratchet up after the race makes a right turn onto Routt County Road 46 and starts to climb. The surface is still good, but the pitches are enough to begin to thin out the field, as the strongest gravel racers in the United States make it a point of pride to race hard from the jump.

The first difficult challenge, and perhaps the hardest climb ever included in an SBT race, comes next at the “Wahooligan Pass.” Here, the surface has deteriorated, and the gradient is more sustained, with pitches well over 15% punctuating the top of the climb. The crest of the climb is at around mile 30, which seems early to form decisive splits given the race is 125 miles long, however, gravel races have been decided earlier. Expect only a few men and women to be in the group over the top.

A fast and loose descent follows before rolling terrain should bring some riders back into the fold, but the initial damage should be enough to shift through those who garner pre-race buzz and those who will ultimately compete for the win.

For the next 40 miles, the course takes on relatively tamer terrain with shorter hills and rolling gravel roads before things begin to get hard again around mile 70 where the race begins a long, gradual ascent back up to 7,500 feet above sea level. A short descent interrupts the effort before the climbing begins again and ramps up into double-digit gradients again before cresting at over 8,000 feet around mile 90. A long twisting downhill follows before two sharp paved climbs offer two last efforts before the final technical challenge of the chunky Cow Creek downhill offers the last chance for changes.

The Blue Course is a tad shorter at 100 miles but still includes all the climbing of the Black Course’s south and more dirt than ever with a rugged offering of 7,695 feet of climbing and 84 miles of dirt. The Red Course also heads predominantly south with its own mix of road, dirt and climbing over 56.7 miles, while the Green Course offers an introductory 36.5-mile option with light gravel and 2,169 feet of climbing.

The Contenders

(Image credit: Brett Rothmeyer)

On the women’s side, the action will be led by Sofia Gomez Villafañe, Lauren de Crezenzo, Carolin Schiff, and Laura Stephens. Villafañe was last year’s solo winner and De Crezenzo has won in the past. Laura Stephens has been on great form this year while wearing the stars and stripes, and Schiff will be looking to make up for her disappointing Unbound finish.

The list of potential winners is longer, but those four riders are sure to play a role in the day’s proceedings. Outsiders to watch include former Life Time Grand Prix champion Haley Smith, Leadville winner Melisa Rollins, Paige Onweller, and Michaela Thompson, who made a huge step up with a third place at Leadville.

For the men, all eyes are on Keegan Swenson, who is the overwhelming favourite after storming to a win last weekend in Leadville. If not him, Lachlan Morton continues to show a great level of fitness after his win at Unbound, as does his breakaway companion Chad Haga, who will be looking for a big win to go with his second place at Unbound. Petr Vakoc was second at SBT last year and will be looking to add to it, as will Alexey Vermeulen, who was third in 2023.

The racing won't be streamed, but you can follow the action on Instagram.