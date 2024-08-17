Signs of protest won't dampen the stoke around SBT GRVL this weekend

The 2024 edition will redefine the race as it moves from event infancy to adulthood with a new course and more contenders.

SBT GRVL
(Image credit: Logan Jones-Wilkins)
Logan Jones-Wilkins
By
published
in News

SBT GRVL will run its fifth edition this weekend, and the stakes have never been higher. The 2024 edition will redefine the race as it moves from event infancy to adulthood with a new course, more contenders, and questions about what the event will look like in its future iterations. 

The changes to the ethos of the Coloradoan gravel race are products of both the excitement around the event from the larger cycling world and the increasing pressure from a local community that views the event as a nuisance

Logan Jones-Wilkins
Logan Jones-Wilkins
Contributor

Logan Jones-Wilkins is a writer and reporter based out of the southwest of the United States. As a writer, he has covered cycling extensively for the past year and has extensive experience as a racer in gravel and road. He has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Richmond and enjoys all kinds of sports, ranging from the extreme to the endemic. Nevertheless, cycling was his first love and remains the main topic bouncing around his mind at any moment.  

