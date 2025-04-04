'It’s just crazy to be here' - American youngster Colby Simmons to make WorldTour debut at Tour of Flanders

American Colby Simmons will make his WorldTour debut at one of the toughest one-day races on the calendar – this weekend’s Tour of Flanders.

The 21-year-old from Durango, Colorado, is the younger brother of professional cyclist and former national champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek). As an amateur, he won the U.S. National Road Championships title in the Junior 17–18 category. After a two-year stint with Lux Cycling, he spent the past three years riding for the Jumbo-Visma Development Team. There, he delivered strong performances at races like the Tour Alsace, where he finished second overall. He also claimed podiums at Big Sugar Gravel, the USA Cycling National Gravel Championships, and the U23 USA Cycling National Road Championships.

In December 2024, Simmons joined EF Education’s development programme, the EF Education-Aevolo team. Following strong rides at the Tour of Rhodes, where he placed third overall, and Coppi e Bartali, he received a call-up to the WorldTour squad to support compatriot and Dwars door Vlaanderen winner Neilson Powless.

“Colby is an explosive rider, well suited to punchy climbs like the ones he is going to hit Sunday at De Ronde. With his peloton skills, climbing ability, and fast finish, he will be a strong addition to our squad,” the team commented. “The Ronde van Vlaanderen is a huge race for Colby to make his WorldTour debut.”

Simmons was “buzzing” after completing a recon of the course, recalling being a spectator himself not that long ago.

“I came here with my parents to watch my brother race junior Paris-Roubaix and we spectated Flanders. That was 2019 and Bettiol won for EF. From watching the race to actually being in the race, I can't even put it into words,” he said.

“It’s just crazy to be here. Obviously, the morale is really high with how well Dwars went for Neilson. Everybody is super motivated. Just seeing the other teams, the fans on the side of the road – you can really tell that this is one of the biggest events of the year.”

The team alluded that if he performs well on Sunday, he may just earn a spot in an even bigger event—the infamous “Hell of the North”, Paris-Roubaix.

“His favorite race that he has done so far was Paris-Roubaix Espoirs. One of Colby’s boyhood dreams was to ride onto the velodrome at the finish of the pro race. He might just get his chance at Paris-Roubaix next week.”