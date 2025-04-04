'It’s just crazy to be here' - American youngster Colby Simmons to make WorldTour debut at Tour of Flanders

After three years in WorldTour development programmes, the 21-year-old from Durango got his call-up

Colby Simmons on the cobbles
(Image credit: EF Education-EasyPost)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

American Colby Simmons will make his WorldTour debut at one of the toughest one-day races on the calendar – this weekend’s Tour of Flanders.

The 21-year-old from Durango, Colorado, is the younger brother of professional cyclist and former national champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek). As an amateur, he won the U.S. National Road Championships title in the Junior 17–18 category. After a two-year stint with Lux Cycling, he spent the past three years riding for the Jumbo-Visma Development Team. There, he delivered strong performances at races like the Tour Alsace, where he finished second overall. He also claimed podiums at Big Sugar Gravel, the USA Cycling National Gravel Championships, and the U23 USA Cycling National Road Championships.

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 12 years in cycling.

