Power couple Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafane win the 2024 Life Time Grand Prix series — again — but changes loom for 2025

Swenson secures third consecutive title, while Gomez Villafane defended her crown in a thrilling finale at Big Sugar Gravel.

Keegan Swenson
(Image credit: Brett Rothmeyer)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in News

The 2024 Life Time Grand Prix came to an exhilarating conclusion this past weekend at the Big Sugar gravel race in Bentonville, Arkansas. The series, known for its gruelling gravel and mountain bike events, saw Sofía Gómez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) and Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz-SRAM) crowned champions once again after seven months of intense competition.

Gómez Villafañe solidified her second consecutive Life Time Grand Prix title with a decisive win at Big Sugar Gravel, crossing the line 15 seconds ahead of her competitors. With three Life Time Grand Prix race victories under her belt this season, her dominant ride in Bentonville pushed her final points tally to 138, cementing her place at the top of the leaderboard.

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

