Why do aero helmets look like fancy dress?

Aerodynamicist and coach to the pros, Andy Turner, takes a look at some absurd new helmets, explains what’s going on, and reassures us that we’re unlikely to be impersonating Darth Vader on the road, any time soon…

Remco Evenepoel winning Paris Olympics time trial
Remco Evenepoel wearing the Specialized TT5 aero helmet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Andy Turner's avatar
By
published
Ex-pro racer and aerodynamics expert
Image shows Andy Turner.
Ex-pro racer and aerodynamics expert
Andy Turner

Andy Turner is an ex-pro racer turned Aerodynamicist. He works with Venturi Dynamics at the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub, where his expertise assists Olympians and professional athletes in understanding and refining their aero performance. He knows a thing or two about what works and what doesn’t when it comes to saving watts in the wind.

When it comes to marginal gains, aero-tech remains a key battleground at the World Tour level. Rapid prototyping and improved access to simulations and testing technology are driving incremental advances that make professional cycling almost as difficult to keep up with as Formula 1 in terms of aerodynamic developments. It hasn’t yet matured to the extent that wings have developed winglets — perhaps thankfully — but races, and in-particular time trials, can be won or lost in the wind tunnel, and the new equipment that delivers these ever faster times is pushing cycling’s well-established aesthetic proclivities to their limits.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Andy Turner
Andy Turner

Andy is a Sport & Exercise Scientist, fully qualified and experienced Cycling Coach, Sports Director, Freelance Writer, and Perf