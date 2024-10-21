Collapsed lung, concussion and multiple fractures: Fundraiser set up for first ever Tour de France Féminin winner following crash

Marianne Martin crashed earlier in October and is looking to raise $20,000 to help her get back on her feet

Tour de France winners Frenchman Laurent Fignon and Marianne Martin of the United States smile on the podium on July 22, 1984 in Paris, surrounded by Paris Mayor Jacques Chirac (L) and Prime Minister Laurent Fabius. Fignon reveals, on June 11, 2009 in Paris during the recording of a TV show released on June 14, that he suffers from and advanced stage cancer, but that there are no links with doping products. Fignon won the Tour de France in 1983 and 1984. AFP PHOTO FILES (Photo by FILES / AFP) (Photo by -/FILES/AFP via Getty Images)
Laurent Fignon and Marianne Martin on the podium on July 22, 1984 in Paris
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

The first winner of the Tour de France Féminin, Marianne Martin, suffered a collapsed lung, concussion, fractured clavicle and collarbone, and 12 broken ribs in a serious crash earlier this month.

The 66-year-old crashed as she descended Sunshine Canyon, just outside of Boulder, Colorado, in the US on 6 October, and was in Boulder Community Hospital for over a week after that, including several days in the intensive care unit.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

Latest