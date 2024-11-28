Internet breaking 'affordable pro bike' reduced by £1000.01 on Black Friday

The Van Rysel RCR Pro has attracted more interest than any other bike this year, and the Shimano Ultegra Di2 version is now on sale

A Van Rysel bike on a stand in a shop with Black Friday roundel
There's absolutely no doubt that the Van Rysel RCR Pro has been the most clicked on bike of the year at Cycling Weekly.

The chassis ridden by the pros of UCI World Tour team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale has managed to undercut competitors on the market to the tune of a couple of grand. And, the more affordably specced Shimano Ultegra Di2 version is now down by a further £1,000(.01) in Decathlon's Black Friday sale.

Road Bike RCR Pro Shimano Ultegra DI2 with Power Sensor: Was £5,500, now £4,499.99 at Decathlon | Save £1000.01

This build features a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset, with an integrated power meter, and carbon wheels. The model comes with a two-piece cockpit, which is easier to live with than a more aero one-piece set up.

