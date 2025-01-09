Bonnie Tu, the most powerful woman in bicycling, retires after more than 30 years in the industry

The Giant Group —the parent company of Giant, Liv, Momentum, and Cadex— is ushering in a new era as its trailblazing Chairperson, Bonnie Tu, has stepped down from her post after more than 30 transformative years in the cycling industry.

Often hailed as the most powerful woman in bicycling, Tu, now in her seventies, leaves behind a legacy of innovation and empowerment while continuing to lend her expertise as a board member.

As of January 1, 2025, CEO Young Liu has taken over as Chairman, and Chief Branding Officer Phoebe Liu has stepped into the role of CEO.

A Liv-ing Legacy

(Image credit: Giant Group)

Bonnie Tu has made a lasting impact at Giant Group, with her tenure lauded as having been ‘pivotal’ in the company’s operational development and financial strategy.

As Chief Financial Officer, Tu successfully led Giant's IPO (Initial Public Offering) in 1994, which provided the funds and stability necessary for the group's growth.

In her role as Chairperson since 2017, Tu is credited for driving Giant Group’s digital transformation and strategically expanding its manufacturing footprint outside of Taiwan. By establishing facilities in Hungary and Vietnam, she’s mitigated trade barrier risks and reinforced the company’s supply chain resilience.

Under her leadership, Giant Group has seen significant growth, with revenues reaching a record high of NT$92 billion (USD $2.8 billion) in 2022.

But Tu’s perhaps most profound, and certainly personal, achievement came in 2008 when she founded Liv, the world’s only truly women’s specific cycling brand.

Born from her own frustration of being unable to find cycling gear that fit her while training for the 2007 Tour of Taiwan, Liv was Tu’s solution to changing not only products but the entire narrative for women in cycling.

Liv doesn’t just design bikes, gear and apparel for female riders; it’s known for its commitment to involving female professionals at every stage of the design and engineering process.

Over the years, Liv’s impact has extended far beyond its products. The brand has built vibrant communities of women riders worldwide, championed greater female participation across all levels of cycling, and supported athletes and events on the global stage. Liv’s bikes have carried some of the sport’s greatest female cyclists—like Marianne Vos, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, and Anna van der Breggen—to international victories; it also sponsors the women’s WorldTour team Liv AlUla Jayco and Liv has been a proud partner of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift since its inception, sponsoring the Best Young Rider classification.

“Her unwavering passion transformed the cycling industry and empowered countless women to chase their dream,” Liv said in a Bonnie Tu appreciation post on social media. “Bonnie didn’t just lead a company –she inspired a global movement.”

The new leadership

(Image credit: MAAP/Jayco AlUla)

Incoming Chairman Young Liu has been with Giant Group since 1990. He’s credited for establishing Giant as the leading bicycle brand in China, and ’fundamentally transforming China's cycling culture,’ according to the brand.

Since becoming CEO in 2017, Liu has driven global sales and advanced sustainability efforts through initiatives like the Bicycling Alliance for Sustainability (BAS).

Newly appointed CEO Phoebe Liu has 20 years of experience within Giant Group, serving in various senior roles. Her expertise spans global operations and branding, with a track record of fostering collaboration and innovation.

“It is my sincere hope that the new management team will bring fresh perspectives and renewed energy to the company. I have complete confidence in the newly appointed leadership team to steer Giant Group towards a prosperous future," commented Tu.