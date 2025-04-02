'We did a beautiful race up until 10km to go' - Visma-Lease a Bike pull defeat from the jaws of victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen

With such a difficult second place on Wednesday, could this performance affect confidence ahead of the Tour of Flanders?

Neilson Powless in pink leads Tiesj Benoot, Wout van Aert, and Matteo Jorgenson in yellow on the cobbles
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

No-one could believe what had just happened. Not Visma-Lease a Bike’s Matteo Jorgenson, the defending champion, who finished fourth. Not Visma-Lease a Bike’s Tiesj Benoot, who finished third. Not Visma-Lease a Bike’s Wout van Aert, the Wout van Aert, who finished second. Especially not EF Education-EasyPost’s Neilson Powless, who finished first.

From a final group of four at Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday, three in the yellow of Visma-Lease a Bike, Powless in pink somehow won. The slumped heads of Benoot, Jorgenson and Van Aert said it all as they crossed the line.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

