How to watch Tour of Flanders 2023: Everything you need to live stream the first cobbled Monument of the season

Date: 2 April

AUS FREE live stream: SBS On Demand

UK: Stream on GCN+ and Eurosport Player (£6.99/mon)

US: Stream on FloBikes (opens in new tab) ($150/year / $30/mon)

What to expect at Tour of Flanders

The Tour of Flanders marks the second monument of the season, and the first to take place in the cycling heartland of Belgium.

Now in its 107th edition, the event is one of the oldest on the calendar, and always makes for thrilling racing.

This year, the men's race will begin in Bruges, where the riders will roll out on a 270km route, punctuated by challenging cobbled climbs, en route to the finish in Oudenaarde. The women's peloton will tackle the same series of hellingen, but on a shorter course of 158km, starting and ending in Oudenaarde.

As is customary at the Tour of Flanders, the finale will likely play out on the iconic climbs of the Oude Kwaremont and the Paterberg. These two ascents, which both come in the final 20 kilometres, have long been the launchpad of choice for the ultimate race winners.

Should Mathieu van der Poel defend his title in this year's men's event, the Dutchman will join an exclusive group of riders who have won the race three times, joining the likes of Tom Boonen, Fabian Cancellara and Johan Museeuw.

The women's race, first held in 2004, has crowned an array of different champions, with Annemiek van Vleuten one of just three riders to have triumphed on two occasions.

How to watch Tour of Flanders in Australia

In Australia, the Tour of Flanders will be broadcast live, for free, on SBS. You can head to the SBS On Demand streaming service and watch the action, as well as replays and highlights.

How to watch a Tour of Flanders live stream from outside your country

If you find yourself overseas on 2 April and struggling to access your usual streaming platforms due to geo-blocking restrictions, there's an easy solution.

By using a VPN, a software tool that offers online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, you can access on-demand content and live TV as if you were at home.

There are plenty of free VPNs but our sister site TechRadar recommends the paid ExpressVPN, which it consistently rates as the best VPN provider.

Use a VPN to watch 2023 Tour of Flanders from abroad:

How to watch Tour of Flanders in the US

In the USA, FloBikes (opens in new tab) has the rights to Tour of Flanders, streaming both the men's and women's race throughout the day. The TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android. Subscriptions cost $150 a year.

How to watch Tour of Flanders in the UK

In the UK, the race will be shown live on Eurosport, with live streams available on the Eurosport player, Discovery+ website and GCN+. Buying a pass for either of the first two options costs just £6.99 a month, and will auto-renew until you cancel.

Year-long passes are available for £59.99, equating to a saving of £23.89.

If you only want the cycling, and not the other things that Eurosport offers, you can get a GCN+ subscription at a cost of £39.99 for the year, or you can buy a race pass for £6.99 per month. This will also give you access to the full racing calendar on the platform, as well as its documentaries, which are created and produced in-house.

What time is Tour of Flanders on?

UK coverage of the men's race will begin on GCN+ and Eurosport at 8:55 GMT. The women's event will then start five hours later, at 14:00 GMT.

In the US, the men's race will be on from 4:55 ET on FloBikes, with coverage of the women's race beginning at 10:00 ET.

Australian audiences will be able to watch the men's race from 18:25 ACT. The women's race will be on from 23:30 ACT.

Sadly, if you're an Australian or US GCN+ subscriber, you don't get the Tour of Flanders included in your package. You can find the full list of races that GCN will be broadcasting in your country over on their helpful racing schedule.