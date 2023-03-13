Tour of Flanders 2023: Route and start list for the men's race

The stage is set for the first cobbled Monument of the year, the Tour of Flanders, scheduled for 2 April.

This year's race marks the event's 107th edition, making it one of the oldest in the world. The riders have changed over the years, but many of the event's iconic climbs have stayed the same.

The route stretches out over 270km between Bruges and Oudenaarde. Below you'll find details of the race parcours, together with a list of those who will tackle it.

Tour of Flanders 2023: route

This year’s Tour of Flanders counts 273.4 kilometres, almost one kilometre longer than the 2022 edition won by Mathieu van der Poel.

After six years in Antwerp, the race returns to Bruges in 2023 to kick off proceedings. The riders will roll out for an easy first 100km, before they hit the first cobbled sector - Huisepontweg - on the approach into Oudenaarde.

The race’s midway point is marked with the first of three drags up the 2.2km-long Oude Kwaremont. From there, the terrain becomes unforgiving, offering little recovery time between the hellingen that quickly rack up. Notable ascents here include the Holleweg, Molenberg and Valkenberg.

With 55km to go, the riders will get a practice run at the finishing two climbs as they go over the iconic pair of the Oude Kwaremont and the Paterberg. The duo return around 17km from the line, where the decisive attacks are likely to come.

The flat run-in to Oudenaarde is uncomplicated, but will bring some of the day’s most dramatic racing. If a rider hasn’t already broken away solo, expect a desperate sprint to the line.

(Image credit: Flanders Classics)

Tour of Flanders 2023: Start list

Below are the teams who will compete in this year's Tour of Flanders. The finalised list of individual riders taking part is not yet available, but will be added here as soon as it is shared.

AG2R Citröen

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa Samsic

Astana Qazaqstan

Bahrain Victorious

Bingoal WB

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Israel-Premier Tech

Jayco AlUla

Jumbo-Visma

Lotto Dstny

Movistar

Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Soudal Quick-Step

Team DSM

Team Flanders-Baloise

TotalEnergies

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Uno-X Pro Cycling