40 years without an Olympic road race medal: Can Paris be a turning point for the US women?

Meet Connie Carpenter and Rebecca Twigg: the two US women who medaled in the first-ever women's Olympic road race

Rebecca Twigg and Caroline Carpenter-Phinney chat at the start line of the 1984 Olympic women's road race.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

The women’s Olympic road race will take place this weekend, on August 4 at 8 a.m. ET,  and 95 women will be fighting for a chance at a medal.

For the two American women racing, Chloé Dygert and Kristen Faulkner, there is extra motivation on the line knowing that no American woman has medaled in Olympic road racing in 40 years.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸