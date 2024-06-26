Team USA's Olympic kit unveiled: design elements unite all 5 cycling disciplines
A partnership with CUORE, the kits were wind tunnel tested and optimised for the predicted hot Paris summer
USA Cycling today unveiled the official Team USA cycling kits for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Made by apparel manufacturer CUORE, the kits retain the iconic white from the Tokyo Olympics and include stars representing the five disciplines of cycling: Road, Mountain Bike, Track, BMX Racing, and BMX Freestyle.
Every discipline will sport the same design, which USA Cycling says is meant to 'unite American cycling on the world's largest stage'.
"With all the athletes wearing the same design in their unique gear, it brings together the new modern era of Olympic sports like BMX Racing, which debuted at Beijing 2008, and BMX Freestyle, introduced at Tokyo 2020, while still honouring its legacy with events such as Road, which have been included in the Olympic programming since the first modern Olympic Games at Athens 1896," USA Cycling explained.
Aesthetics aside, CUORE designed the kits with the expected high summer temperatures in mind. Optimsed for cooling and comfort, a high-tech mesh fabric is featured heavily. Additionally, the all-new Gold Speed Suit, used by track, time trial and road racers alike, was wind tunnel tested to "achieve optimal performance in a sport where victories are often decided by mere fractions of a second."
USA Cycling shared that a replica kit will be available through CUORE soon.
Team USA has 23 athletes competing in the Olympic cycling disciplines. For the time trial and road racing events, the five-member team will be led by two-time Olympic medalist Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) and reigning U.S. national time trial champion Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), who's attending his second Olympics.
Dygert will be joined by triathlon star Taylor Knibb, who punched her ticket to Paris by winning the 2024 USA Cycling Time Trial National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia, in May. Both Knibb and Dygert are doing double duty in Paris. Both athletes are competing in the road race and time trial, while Dygert will also race on the track, and Knibb will compete an impressive four times as she's contesting the individual triathlon and mixed relay events as well.
McNulty will be joined by Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) and Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma – Lease a Bike) -- both making their Olympic debuts in Paris. McNulty and Sheffield will compete in both the time trial and road race, while Jorgenson will focus his efforts solely on the road race.
On the velodrome, Dygert will be part of the team pursuit alongside four-time Olympic medalist Jennifer Valente (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24), who's also making her third Olympic appearance, Lily Williams (Human Powered Health), U.S. national road race champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) and Olivia Cummins (DNA Pro Cycling). Williams and Valente will also pair up to contest the Madison race.
Grant Koontz (Trak Star Cycling) is the sole U.S. male contender in track cycling at the Paris Olympic Games. He'll be representing the stars and stripes in the Omnium race.
Click here to read more about Team USA's road selection, and here for the track team.
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
