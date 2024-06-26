Team USA's Olympic kit unveiled: design elements unite all 5 cycling disciplines

A partnership with CUORE, the kits were wind tunnel tested and optimised for the predicted hot Paris summer

Team USA kits for the 2024 Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

USA Cycling today unveiled the official Team USA cycling kits for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Made by apparel manufacturer CUORE, the kits retain the iconic white from the Tokyo Olympics and include stars representing the five disciplines of cycling: Road, Mountain Bike, Track, BMX Racing, and BMX Freestyle. 

Every discipline will sport the same design, which USA Cycling says is meant to 'unite American cycling on the world's largest stage'.

