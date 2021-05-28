Rapha has gone back to its roots with the Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey (£125/$175) but has updated the iconic garment for the modern, more eco-conscious era with a new fabric.

Originally known as ‘sportwool’, the new Rapha Performance Merino 190 is made from 36 per cent merino and 64 per cent post-consumer recycled polyester.

According to Rapha, using recycled polyester reduces its reliance on virgin materials and gives a second life to materials that would otherwise go to landfill.

Rapha’s aim is to be a carbon-neutral company business by 2025 and using recycled materials is only one of a raft of changes it’s making, including transitioning to 100 per cent renewable energy and using 100 per cent low-impact packaging.

Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey: construction

The RPM190 fabric in the construction of the Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey is slightly heavier than that in the similarly reworked Classic Short Sleeve Jersey, which is now also made from a recycled polyester/merino blend.

Compared to the older Rapha long-sleeved jerseys, however, the new fabric is noticeably lighter and finer. This size M sample at 268g weighs 40g less than a 2015 equivalent, despite the older jersey having a higher wool component.

It’s also stretchier, less bulky and much more chic with a smooth, luxury feel – there’s something of the cashmere cardigan about it.

The cut, features and general layout are all very familiar though: there are the three rear pockets with slightly angled openings, including the zipped valuables one with the ring puller. There’s also the cord lock adjuster at the bottom hem that allows you to cinch it in. The cuffs are longer over the backs of the hands and the medium-height collar has the usual turned-over zip garage. There’s also the signature Rapha armband on the left sleeve.

What’s different, as well as the fabric, however, is the fit: Rapha says it has a “refined classic fit” which it says means a “close but relaxed fit, longer in the torso and suited to longer rides.” This is applicable to Rapha’s Classic, Brevet and Core ranges.

The standard Rapha medium – the size of the old Club jersey I’m comparing it to – used to be a little smaller, especially around the torso, so if you’re looking for a tighter fit you might want to size down. I’m 178cm/69kg and this is a medium in the photos. The model on Rapha’s website is 6ft (183cm) and wearing a small, which fits like a race jersey.

Despite the comparatively loose fit, it doesn’t suffer from pocket sag thanks to Rapha’s usual highish placement of the pockets.

Additionally, as I've always found with Rapha jerseys, the cut is still flattering.

The workmanship is great – it’s very neatly stitched with a very high-quality look and feel. I have to admit I’m always a little surprised when I see that Rapha clothing is made in China when some of its rivals manage to make theirs in Italy – it doesn't seem to fit with the brand's philosophy – but whatever you think of that, build quality is excellent.

There’s green and dark navy to choose from, as well as this all-black scheme.

The ride

The Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey is lightweight and breathable enough that it can be worn whenever you’d wear a short-sleeved jersey with arm warmers. It’s mid-May as I write, and it’s perfect for these breezy, changeable days or for mornings and evenings when the temperature is a bit lower – though it’s not windproof of course.

With less bulk than the older Rapha long-sleeved jerseys it also works well as a mid layer.

I wore the Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey for the first time on a three-hour club run that started at a chilly 5°C but ended much warmer and sunnier (and faster). With a short-sleeved base layer underneath and a windproof gilet over the top it was perfect throughout. Merino is renowned for both its breathability and its insulating, and this ride was a perfect example of how it does both. For temperature regulation it's hard to beat.

The understated look and slightly more relaxed fit mean it’s great for café or pub rides too. As I write, it’s still pub gardens only and I’ve found that as night falls, beer goes down and core temperature drops, it’s perfect.

Value and conclusion

The Rapha Classic Long Sleeved Jersey at £125/$175 is not the cheapest LS jersey out there. We liked the Santini Colore a lot, which is cheaper at £90. However, in Rapha’s own range it’s priced below the Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey at £150.

The Castelli Cubi FZ is cheaper at £100 as is the Altura Icon (£59.99) but for a good-quality, stylish and very versatile jersey the Rapha jersey's price is not ridiculous.

So the Rapha Classic Long-Sleeve Jersey has become one of my favourite items of clothing lately and I anticipate it will get a lot of use. It’s been through the wash a few times and still looks brand new, so I have no doubt it will still be around – like my 2015 Club jersey – to compare to subsequent generations of Rapha clothing and I am confident it will fare well against them.