There is no better time to consider commuting by bike; avert the tube strike with deals on our top-rated commuter and folding bikes

Working patterns have changed considerably in recent years, which, from the outside, makes it seem like London Underground tube strikes have less impact than they used to. However, there has been a recent push by firms globally, not just in London, for a return to the office. Earlier in the year, London-based retailer John Lewis shifted its policy back towards traditional models, prescribing three days a week from a store, office or supplier and others have followed suit.

The latest tube strike, announced last week and starting this last weekend, has already had a significant impact, causing chaos for football, rugby and cycling fans heading to Cardiff for the Tour of Britain finale. It even led to cancellations of major stadium gigs by Coldplay and Post Malone.

I don't think we need to reiterate the benefits of commuting by bike to everyone again, but I will highlight the main one. People who commute by bicycle are less stressed and are more prepared to work. There is rarely a more stressful time than experiencing commuting delays, whether on a train or in your car. All of which are very much more likely this week as industrial action continues to disrupt.

You might think you can pick up a Santander Bike or Lime Bike; however, during previous significant tube strikes in 2023 and 2017, these hire bike schemes saw triple-digit usage increases, making them almost impossible to secure.

So, if you want to avoid the strike this week, you could consider making a change, not just for this week, but for the long term. Grab yourself a deal on these commuter and folding bikes, all rated highly by a team of expert testers, and discover the benefits of commuting by bike for yourself.

Save £424 Brompton C Line Folding Bike: was £1,674 now £1,250 at Tredz Limited The Brompton C-Line is hands down the best folding bike design. Its compact size, low weight and easy fold make it not just an iconic design but one that is a joy to use day in day out. It is also incredibly rare to get such a significant discount on a Brompton. As I mentioned, the design is timeless, and with very few viable competitors, Brompton rarely feels the need to push too hard. Thats why this deal from Tredz couldn't be better timed with people facing the tube strike chaos. The featured deal is for the 6-speed variant of the C-Line, equipped with 'Low' handlebars. However, there are also deals on the 12-speed 'explore' and all the handlebar variations across both models.

Save 10% ELOPS City Single Speed 500: was £299.99 now £269.99 at Decathlon UK I understand that making a big bike investment just to avoid a tube strike may not be what you want to spend your money on right now, especially as you don't see yourself continuing the habit, or there is just no denying that times are tough for many of us right now. In which case, look no further than the ELOPS City Single Speed 500. It's only a small 10% discount, but it's also only £299.99 to start with. Which, let's face it, is probably less than most people's weekly commuting costs in and out of the capital. I have already checked, and Decathlon has stock available in Surrey Quays, Wandsworth, Crawley, Milton Keynes, and Cambridge, which you can collect today.

Save 25% Cannondale CAAD Optimo 2 Road Bike: was £1,150 now £859 at sigmasports.com Perhaps you have been considering investing in one of the best budget road bikes for a while, but haven't found the proper excuse. The Cannondale CAAD Optimo is an excellent budget platform for getting into road cycling and will undoubtedly get you into the city at a good pace. Its budget price comes from bucking the trend of moving over to disc brakes and sticking with caliper brakes. Honestly, we applaud Cannondale for this. A good, even inexpensive set of calipers is as effective as a mechanical disc brake, and they offer a much simpler design and easier maintenance for new cyclists. The Optimo is also part of a significant heritage, with Cannondale having made some of the best aluminium road bikes in the last 20 years.

