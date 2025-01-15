I’m a nutritionist and a cyclist, believe me when I say you’re probably not getting enough protein

Here's how much protein you actually need, how to choose the best protein sources, and sample protein-packed meal plans for omnivore and plant-based diets

Image of meat and plant-based protein sources
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elizabeth Harroun
You spend countless hours on the bike, in the gym and fine-tuning your training and equipment with the latest science. But what about your diet—are you giving it the same level of precision? If you’re falling short on protein, you could be sabotaging your recovery and progress without even realising it.

As both a nutritionist and an athlete, I’ve spent years diving into the research and tweaking my own diet for peak performance. The reality is that the standard protein guidelines—a modest 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight—fall far short for active individuals. Let’s dig into how much protein your body really needs to recover and thrive.

