Netflix cancels Tour de France series after three seasons

Streaming platform has decided to "explore new territories in the world of sport"

A helicopter over the peloton at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Netflix will not produce a fourth season of its Tour de France: Unchained series, the streaming platform has confirmed.

In a statement shared with Cycling Weekly, a Netflix spokesperson revealed the third season, due to air in June this year, will be the last.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

