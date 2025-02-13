Netflix cancels Tour de France series after three seasons

Netflix will not produce a fourth season of its Tour de France: Unchained series, the streaming platform has confirmed.

In a statement shared with Cycling Weekly, a Netflix spokesperson revealed the third season, due to air in June this year, will be the last.

“After three seasons, we are naturally coming to an end of this cycle,” the statement read. “We're very proud of the work we've done and of the public response to the documentary series, which has allowed us to offer a fresh take on this legendary competition.

“Netflix France will continue to explore new territories in the world of sport. We have several exciting projects in development that will enable us to tell unique stories in other sporting disciplines, such as 'Le bus: Les Bleus en grève.', which will be about the French football team's strike during the 2010 World Cup, at Knysna in South Africa.”

>>> 'Cycling is already a niche, and it seems like drawbridges are being pulled up': Netflix cancelling Tour de France: Unchained is yet another blow

Tour de France: Unchained provided a first-of-its-kind look at the French Grand Tour, with camera crews embedding inside teams at the race.

The first season was released in June 2023, and received a positive reception, placing among the top 10 shows in 15 countries.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to a report in Le Parisien, however, viewing figures have been weaker than hoped. It is understood that Netflix’s aim with the series was to grow its subscriptions in France, and while figures abroad have been strong, those in France were said to be disappointing.

The series's cancellation comes less than a month after Netflix stopped production on its rugby series, Six Nations: Full Contact, after two seasons.

The streaming platform is reported to be developing its strategy towards live sporting events. In the last few months alone, Netflix has invested in broadcast deals for live boxing matches, NFL games, WWE and has also gained the US rights to the women’s football World Cup.

Tour de France: Unchained was produced as a joint venture between Quadbox and Box to Box Films, the makers of F1: Drive to Survive.

No official release date has been confirmed for season three, which followed the 2024 edition of the race. Seasons one and two were both made available on the streaming platform in the second week of June.