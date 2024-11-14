The 2025 Tour de France route is a British fan's dream - how to watch the French Grand Tour

With eight stages in the north west of France, the men’s Tour de France will surely see a surfeit of union flags at the side of the road

Chris Froome time trials at the 2016 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

We already knew the 2025 Tour de France would start in Lille, just an hour on the Eurostar from London. However, last month's route announcement revealed that it is not just the opening that will be in reach of British fans, with the first eight stages all in the Hauts-de-France, Normandy, Brittany, and the Pays-de-la-Loire.

As a result, next year’s men’s Tour will be one of the easiest for Brits to visit in years, possibly the best since the Grand Départ in Normandy in 2016, when Mark Cavendish won the first stage, and with it the first yellow jersey of his career.

