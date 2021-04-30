An impressive 11th in his debut Tour de France in 2013, Kwiatkowski went on to better things in 2015 with a more focused programme. Attacking the spring Classics, he won Strade Bianche by riding away from Peter Sagan before placing top five in all three of the Ardennes classics.

In 2017, Kwiatkowski enjoyed his biggest win to date, claiming Milan-San Remo ahead of Sagan after winning Strade Bianche for a second time earlier in the season. The Pole went on to regain his Time Trialling national jersey as he smashed the Polish national championships for the first time since 2014.

Whilst 2019 hasn't seen as dazzling results, there has still been much to celebrate, with the Pole often being seen at the pointy end of the race during the TdF, with teammate Bernal taking the overall victory.

Major results: 2017 Milan-San Remo | 2017 Strade Bianche | 2015 Amstel Gold Race | 2015 Paris-Nice prologue | 2014 UCI road world championship | 2014 Strade Bianche | 2014 Volta ao Algarve

2018 also was a successful year, with wins at Tirreno-Adriatico, the Tour de Pologne and Volta ao Algarve. He also played an important role in Thomas' win in the Tour de France.

Nationality: Polish

Date of birth: June 2, 1990

Height: 176cm

Weight: 68kg

Team: Team Ineos

Twitter: @michalkwiatek

2014 world champion Michal Kwiatkowski is one of several Polish riders at the top of the WorldTour, as the nation enjoys a stunning cycling resurgence in recent years.

Along with Rafal Majka, Przemysław Niemiec, Bartosz Huzarski and Marcin Białobłocki, Kwiatkowski is leading a new generation of Polish riders on the world stage. But the Team Ineos rider is the best of the current crop, having performed consistently in a variety of races and taken wins at Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianche, Amstel Gold Race and Volta ao Algarve.

Kwiatkowski made a mockery of the so-called curse of the rainbow jersey in 2015, winning the Paris-Nice prologue en route to the young rider's jersey, followed by fourth in the Tour of Flanders and victory in the Amstel Gold Race, finishing a respectable eight in the World Championship road race, three seconds behind Peter Sagan.