Stevie Williams aiming to be 'competitive' on World Championships debut for Great Britain

Welshman looking to end best ever year on a high in Zurich after Tour down Under, La Flèche Wallonne and Tour of Britain Men victories

Stevie Williams
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Great Britain's Stevie Williams is aiming to be "competitive" in a tough men's road race at the World Championships in Zürich this Sunday, as part of a "really strong team".

The 28-year-old Welshman has enjoyed his best year to date, achieving two WorldTour level wins at the Tour Down Under and La Flèche Wallonne at the start of the year, before taking victory at the Tour of Britain Men in early September. With a place in Great Britain’s squad confirmed, Williams says he is now looking to carry his winning form into his elite worlds debut in Zurich on Sunday.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

