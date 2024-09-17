Tom Pidcock, Cat Ferguson and Joe Blackmore to lead Great Britain at Road World Championships

The full squads for the Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships were announced on Tuesday afternoon

Tom Pidcock, Joe Blackmore and Cat Ferguson in British colours
Adam Becket
By
published
News

Tom Pidcock will lead Great Britain in the elite men's road race at the World Championships in Zürich, Switzerland next week, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The squads for both the Road Worlds and the Para-cycling Road Worlds were released, with 16 Olympic and Paralympic medallists in the 51 names.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

