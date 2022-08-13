Jess Roberts leads the Brits with Points Race Silver at the European Track Championships
Team GB take two Bronze medals in the men’s Team Pursuit and Team Sprint the first day of finals in Munich
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Jess Roberts bagged Team GB’s best result at the European Track Championships in Munich on Friday. The Welsh rider took second in the 10km Scratch race towards then end of the first day of medal races in Munich.
Roberts played a tactically perfect race, committing only to bring back a late three woman move who were chasing a lone French leader six laps out. Swinging off, she then followed German Lea Lin Teutenberg who caught the French leader, but stranded Roberts on the front for the final three laps.
With a decent lead she might have held on, but Norwegian Anita Stenberg stormed around the outside coming over the top of Roberts with half a lap to go. The 23 year-old former national road champion held on for an excellent silver medal.
The first day and a half of the six day track championships were purely qualifying events, but Friday evening’s session saw six gold medals awarded on the 200m, temporary track.
There were two more medals for Team GB, the men’s Team Pursuit and Team Sprint teams both winning bronze.
In the team pursuit Ryhs Britton, Oli Wood, Charlie Tanfield and Kian Emadi beat Germany in the bronze medal race. The British team dominated, taking the lead on the first lap and holding that advantage until the finish, eventually winning by close on 1.5 seconds.
The final was an entertaining affair with both France and Denmark trading punches early in the race. Denmark were down to three men early in the piece, but appeared to be holding on. However, when the French took the lead after just under 3,000m the Danes capitulated, eventually losing by well over a second.
Having been fourth best throughout qualifying, Team GB’s women’s team pursuit quartet finished in the same place, losing out in the bronze medal race to an in form French squad. The British quartet of Anna Morris, Josie Knight, Jess Roberts and Neah Evans were caught by the French with only 2,700m done.
The event was won by the Olympic and world champions Germany after a fantastic battle with the Italians who led early on. They refused to lie down even when the Germans got on terms, the lead going one way then the other before the Germans finally took control only in the last three laps.
In the end they beat the Italians by well over half a second, clocking 4-10-87, more than six seconds off the world record they set in Tokyo last year.
Britain’s men were dominant in the Team Sprint bronze medal race, making the event appear smooth and controlled as opposed to the explosion of power it is. They led the Polish trio from the gun, eventually winning the three lap event by over half a second, their time of 35.173 good enough to have easily beaten France, who rode for gold against the imperious Dutch.
World champions, the Dutch were always the team to beat. Their time might have been nowhere near their world record, but they put almost a second into the French, though the latter team suffered a poor start.
World champions Germany qualified fastest for the women’s Team Sprint, and showed their class, though the Dutch team did anything but capitulate, pushing the Germans hard, though it was the world champions who took the title.
Earlier in the day the British women suffered a catastrophic Team Sprint, failing to finish, though through no fault of their own. First Lauren Bell pulled her foot out of the pedal in the opening metres, then, after the restart, the trio suffered a horrendous, mystery, high speed crash, Sophie Capewell’s the rear tyre stepping out on the straight and taking out Emma Finucane.
The day’s final event was the men’s Points race. Belgian, Robbie Ghys put the cat among the pigeons taking an early lap, German, Roger Kluge responding, but it was world champion, Frenchman Benjamin Thomas who chipped away, picking up points in characteristic style.
The race became a battle between Thomas and Ghys, the Frenchman defending the lead he took with 60 of the 200 laps remaining, and though he went into the final lap only two points ahead he bossed the sprint to take the title.
Only five events will be decided during Saturday’s session, with the women’s 500m TT opening the day and followed by the women’s and men’s Individual Pursuit, women’s Elimination race and men’s Scratch.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.
-
-
Alex Manly breaks the Vos stranglehold with Tour of Scandinavia stage victory
The Australian wins a tense aggressive race after a late five woman move stay away to the line by a hair’s breadth
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Tech round up: Cannondale SuperSix EVO Leichtbau LTD frameset, CADEsport virtual cycling game, MAAP's autumn road collection and the PLYO 3-D printed helmet
A lighter frame, a more inclusive virtual training game, an evolved clothing collection and a safer helmet...
By Luke Friend • Published
-
British Cycling announces squad for 2022 European Championships
Track events kick off competition on 11 August in Munich, Germany
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Katie Archibald leads after opening night of Track Champions League debut
Archibald leads the Endurance League after the first night of racing
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Great Britain make history on first day of Track Cycling World Championships
Three titles were awarded on the opening day, in the women’s scratch race and the men's and women's team sprints
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Katie Archibald crowned European scratch race champion in first race since Olympic success
Great Britain took gold in the women’s scratch on the opening night of racing at the European Championships in Switzerland
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Elinor Barker reveals she won silver medal at Tokyo Olympics while pregnant
The British cyclist announced on social media that she is expecting her first child, revealing she was pregnant during the Olympics
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Ellen van Dijk solos to European Championships road race victory against all odds
The Dutchwoman held off a stellar chasing group after attacking from a late breakaway
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Why aren’t British riders competing in the Trento 2021 European Championships?
British Cycling made the decision not to compete in the European road event, here is why
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-