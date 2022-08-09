British Cycling announces squad for 2022 European Championships
Track events kick off competition on 11 August in Munich, Germany
British Cycling has announced its squad this morning (opens in new tab) for the upcoming 2022 European Championships in Munich, headlined by Tom Pidcock in the mountain biking.
The event takes place straight off the back of the Commonwealth Games, where 30 medals were won by the home nations.
Neah Evans won a silver medal in the women’s road race on Sunday and is included in the squad.
The championships begin with the track events from 11-16 August, other Commonwealth medallists including Sophie Capewell will be looking to add European podium spots to their successful run of form. Capewell took a bronze medal in the 500 metre time trial before taking a silver medal in the keirin. Capewell will be joined by Emma Finucane and Lauren Bell.
Making a rare track appearance, Pfeiffer Georgi is included in the women’s endurance team. The Team DSM rider featured at the Tour de France Femmes in July. Josie Knight and Neah Evans of Scotland join Georgi in the lineup.
The men’s track endurance events will see Charlie Tanfield and Oliver Wood look to continue their impressive form after collecting silver medals in the team pursuit at Birmingham 2022. Rhys Britton, Will Tidball, Will Perrett and Kian Emadi will join them.
TOM PIDCOCK SELECTED IN MOUNTAIN BIKE SQUAD
On 19-20 August, Tour de France stage winner and Olympic Champion Tom Pidcock will look to add a European mountain bike title to his already sparkling trophy cabinet.
The Yorkshireman is building towards a shot at the World Championship mountain bike race later this month.
Pidcock will be joined by cross-country national champion Cameron Orr, while Isla Short will be the sole British entrant in the women’s events.
Stephen Park, Great Britain cycling performance director said: “Coming off the back of an incredibly successful Commonwealth Games, our athletes are ready and raring to go once again as they build towards their respective world championships later in the year.
“Across the track, mountain bike and BMX freestyle park disciplines we have a fantastic depth of talent and I’m pleased to see a number of riders stepping up to the senior squads to make their debuts.
“Munich is renowned as a magnificent city for sport and we’re pleased that fans at home will be able to follow our riders’ progress through more live coverage on the BBC, in what has already been a memorable summer of British sporting success.”
FULL BRITISH CYCLING 2022 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS SQUAD
Track Events
Men's Endurance
Kian Emadi
Will Perrett
Charlie Tanfield
Will Tidball
Ollie Wood
Women's Endurance
Ella Barnwell
Neah Evans
Josie Knight
Pfeiffer Georgi
Anna Morris
Jess Roberts
Men's Sprint
Jack Carlin
Alistair Fielding
Hamish Turnbull
Women's Sprint
Lauren Bell
Sophie Capewell
Emma Finucane
BMX FSP
Men
Declan Brooks
Shaun Gornall
Sasha Pardoe
Kieran Reilly
Women
Charlotte Worthington
Mountain Bike
Men
Cam Orr
Tom Pidcock
Women
Isla Short
