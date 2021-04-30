Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2018 Northern Ireland riders
Three of the four gold medallists on the road were British — Alex Dowsett (Eng) in the men's time trial, Geraint Thomas (Wal) in the men's road race, and Lizzie Armitstead (Eng) in the women's road race. Emma Pooley (Eng) claimed silver in the women's time trial.
Commonwealth Games 2018 Team Scotland riders:
The Commonwealth Games currently features four cycling categories: track, road race, time trial and mountain bike.
The course for the 2018 Commonwealth Games road race is one that will favour sprinters.
Road Cycling
- Tuesday April 10: local time 10:00, UK time 1:00. Men's Individual Time Trial, Currumbin Beachfront
- Tuesday April 10: local time 14:45, UK time 5:45. Women's Individual Time Trial, Currumbin Beachfront
- Saturday April 14: local time 7:45, UK time 22:45. Women's Road Race, Currumbin Beachfront
- Saturday April 14: local time 12:30, UK time 3:30. Men's Road Race, Currumbin Beachfront
The action will be broadcast across the BBC, on BBC TV, via the BBC Sport website and app, with further updates on BBC Radio 5 live.
The time trial - 37.8km for men and 24.5km for women - will be an out-and-back urban affair.
Commonwealth Games 2018 Team England riders:
John Archibald, Jack Carlin, Neil Fachie, Andy Fenn, Grant Ferguson, Kyle Gordon, Matt Rotherham, Callum Skinner, Mark Stewart, Jonathan Wale, Katie Archibald, Neah Evans, Louise Haston, Aileen McGlynn, Eileen Roe, Isla Short
The Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia, beginning on April 4.
Track Cycling - all held at the Anna Meares Velodrome
The 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow were largely dominated by British riders (albeit competing as England, Scotland, Wales etc), Australians and New Zealanders.
All events begin at Currumbin Beach. The men will complete nine laps of an 18.7km circuit, and the women six.
2014 Commonwealth Games results
The 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place over July 27-August 7 in Birmingham, UK.
Commonwealth Games 2018 road course
Elinor Barker, Megan Barker, Ciara Horne, Hayley Jones, Manon Lloyd, Jessica Roberts, Danielle Rowe, Rhys Britton, Scott Davies, Samuel Harrison, Joe Holt, Dylan Kerfoot-Robson, Peter Kibble, Zachery May, Jonathan Mould, Daniel Pearson, Luke Rowe, Ethan Vernon, Stephen Williams, Eleanor Coster, Rachel James, Lewis Oliva, James Ball piloted by Pete Mitchell
The road race and time trial both start at Currumbin Beachfront, the mountain biking in Nerang, and the track events at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane.
Lauren Bate, Ian Bibby, Daniel Bigham, Adam Blythe, Frazer Clacherty, Eleanor Dickinson, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Philip Hindes,Emily Kay, Annie Last, Christopher Latham, Melissa Lowther, Katy Marchant, Emily Nelson, Ryan Owens, Rebecca Raybould, Evie Richards, Helen Scott (pilot), Hayley Simmondsl, Thomas Stewart, Charlie Tanfield, Harry Tanfield, Sophie Thornhill, Joseph Truman, Abigail Van Twisk, Oliver Wood
Commonwealth Games 2018 Team Wales riders:
Location: Gold Coast, Australia
Dates: April 4-15
- Thursday April 5: local time 14:30-21:00, UK time 5:00-12:00. Events: Women's B&VI Sprint, Men's and Women's 4000m Team Pursuit, Men's and Women's Team Sprint, Men's B&VI 1000m Time Trial
- Friday April 6: local time 13:00-21:16, UK time 4.00-12:16. Events: Women's Sprint, Men's and Women's Individual Pursuit, Men's Keirin
- Saturday April 7: local time 14:11-21:44, UK time 5:11-12:44. Events: Men's Sprint, Women's Points Race, Men's Scratch Race, Women's 500m Time Trial and 1000m Time Trial, Men's B&VI Sprint, Men's B&VI 1000m Time Trial
- Sunday April 8: local time 17:30-21:20, UK time 8:30-12:20. Events: Women's Scratch Race, Women's Keirin, Men's Points Race, Men's 1000m TT
Lydia Bowman, Eileen Burns, Marcus Christie, Mark Downey, Marc Potts, Robyn Stewart, Xeno Young
At the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, there were seven gold medals for Australia, four for New Zealand, and four for England (Joanna Rowsell in the women's 3,000m individual pursuit and Laura Trott in the women's points race, plus wins in the women's Para-Sport 1000m Time Trial B Tandem and Sprint B Tandem). Scotland won two gold medals on home turf, both in the men's Para-Sport B Tandem events.
Commonwealth Games 2018: live TV
Commonwealth Games 2018 cycling schedule
Organisers have called the course "challenging" but Strava uploads show just a few short ramps.
