Grace Brown takes women's time trial gold medal at Commonwealth Games as Anna Henderson settles for silver

Australian Grace Brown took the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games women's time trial in a dominant display, with Anna Henderson and Georgia Williams in second and third, respectively.

Brown completed the 28.8km course around Wolverhampton in 40-05, 34 seconds quicker than second-placed Anna Henderson, to claim the first Commonwealth Games gold medal of her career.

The 30-year-old entered the TT as the favourite, and didn't disappoint as she set off as the last rider of the rider. She comfortably led through the three checkpoints of the time trial, before crossing the line over half a minute ahead of every other rider.

England's Anna Henderson, who started her way around the course eight minutes earlier than Brown, managed to briefly hold the provisional gold medal, before the Australian ultimately snatched it from her hands. Henderson eventually settled for silver with a time of 40-38, while New Zealand's Georgia Williams took the bronze medal after setting a 41-25.

Isle of Man's Rebecca Storrie spent some time provisionally leading the time trial, with her 41-53 set early on in the event. In the end her time was good enough for sixth place, with her compatriot Elizabeth Holden finishing four seconds quicker to take fifth.

Brown's Australian teammates Georgia Baker and Sarah Roy were fourth and ninth, with Teniel Campbell from Trinidad and Tobago finishing the TT as the seventh quickest rider.

Wales' Elynor Bäckstedt placed eighth with a time of 42-15, while Scotswoman Anna Shackely rounded out the top ten, beating England's Joscelin Lowden and Abi Smith, who were both unable to ride quick enough for higher spots. Lowden finished 12th, while Smith placed 18th.

The women's Commonwealth Games road race gets underway in Warwick on Sunday, starting at 08:00 (BST), with the men's race taking place at 12:30 (BST).

Commonwealth Games women's time trial results

1. Grace Brown (Aus), in 40-05

2. Anna Henderson (Eng), at 34s

3. Georgia Williams (NZl), at 1-20

4. Georgia Baker (Aus), at 1-40

5. Elizabeth Holden (IMN), at 1-44

6. Becky Storrie (IMN), at 1-48

7. Teniel Campbell (TT), at 2-03

8. Elynor Bäckstedt (Wal), at 2-10

9. Sarah Roy (Aus), at 2-21

10. Anna Shackley (Sco), at 2-44