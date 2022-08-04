Grace Brown takes women's time trial gold medal at Commonwealth Games as Anna Henderson settles for silver
The Australian stormed around the 28.8km circuit to win in Wolverhampton with a time of 40-05
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Australian Grace Brown took the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games women's time trial in a dominant display, with Anna Henderson and Georgia Williams in second and third, respectively.
Brown completed the 28.8km course around Wolverhampton in 40-05, 34 seconds quicker than second-placed Anna Henderson, to claim the first Commonwealth Games gold medal of her career.
The 30-year-old entered the TT as the favourite, and didn't disappoint as she set off as the last rider of the rider. She comfortably led through the three checkpoints of the time trial, before crossing the line over half a minute ahead of every other rider.
England's Anna Henderson, who started her way around the course eight minutes earlier than Brown, managed to briefly hold the provisional gold medal, before the Australian ultimately snatched it from her hands. Henderson eventually settled for silver with a time of 40-38, while New Zealand's Georgia Williams took the bronze medal after setting a 41-25.
Isle of Man's Rebecca Storrie spent some time provisionally leading the time trial, with her 41-53 set early on in the event. In the end her time was good enough for sixth place, with her compatriot Elizabeth Holden finishing four seconds quicker to take fifth.
Brown's Australian teammates Georgia Baker and Sarah Roy were fourth and ninth, with Teniel Campbell from Trinidad and Tobago finishing the TT as the seventh quickest rider.
Wales' Elynor Bäckstedt placed eighth with a time of 42-15, while Scotswoman Anna Shackely rounded out the top ten, beating England's Joscelin Lowden and Abi Smith, who were both unable to ride quick enough for higher spots. Lowden finished 12th, while Smith placed 18th.
The women's Commonwealth Games road race gets underway in Warwick on Sunday, starting at 08:00 (BST), with the men's race taking place at 12:30 (BST).
Commonwealth Games women's time trial results
1. Grace Brown (Aus), in 40-05
2. Anna Henderson (Eng), at 34s
3. Georgia Williams (NZl), at 1-20
4. Georgia Baker (Aus), at 1-40
5. Elizabeth Holden (IMN), at 1-44
6. Becky Storrie (IMN), at 1-48
7. Teniel Campbell (TT), at 2-03
8. Elynor Bäckstedt (Wal), at 2-10
9. Sarah Roy (Aus), at 2-21
10. Anna Shackley (Sco), at 2-44
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ryan is a staff writer for Cycling Weekly, having joined the team in September 2021. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before making his way to cycling. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer.
-
-
Tour de France Femmes a smash hit with French TV audience with nearly 20m viewers
Figures show that millions of people tuned into the action across the eight stages
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Riders furious with Vuelta a Burgos mass crash: 'To allow a finish with a speed bump is a disgrace. Unacceptable'
Riders suffered dislocated elbows, broken bones and concussion from the crash initiated by a speed bump in the final kilometre
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
New Zealander fined 200 CHF and denied silver medal at Commonwealth Games after missing ceremony
Ellesse Andrews failed to attend the team pursuit medal ceremony, so received a fine instead of a medal
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Commonwealth Games 2022: Road Race and Time Trial routes
The time trial heads through Wolverhampton, while Warwick hosts the road race
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Commonwealth Games 2022 track cycling: day one round up
A record equalling win, medals shared between the biggest nations and medal controversy
By Rob Spedding • Published
-
India's track cycling gold medal hopes rest on Ronaldo and David Beckham at Commonwealth Games
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo form part of India's track cycling squad competing at the Birmingham event
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Geraint Thomas announces he will race in 2022 Commonwealth Games
The Welshman took to Twitter to reveal he will return to the event after failing to defend his road race title in 2018
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Steele Von Hoff fractures four vertebrae in crash: Commonwealth Games in doubt
Australian Steele Von Hoff crashed during evening criterium and now has a race to recover in time for the Commonwealth Games in April
By Nigel Wynn • Published
-
Mark Cavendish heads up Isle of Man's Commonwealth Games road team – but no Peter Kennaugh
Peter Kennaugh would have be be released by his new Bora-Hansgrohe team in order to compete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia in April
By Nigel Wynn • Published
-
Birmingham announced as host for 2022 Commonwealth Games – but London will have to host track cycling events
Birmingham is confirmed as host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, but a lack of velodrome means that track events will take place in London
By Nigel Wynn • Published