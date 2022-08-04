Rohan Dennis takes men's time trial gold medal at Commonwealth Games as Geraint Thomas crashes
Dennis powered around the course with unerring consistency, while Fred Wright picked up the silver medal
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Rohan Dennis stormed to the gold medal in the men's time trial at the Commonwealth Games, the Australian beating Fred Wright from England into second and Geraint Thomas, who had crashed early on in the race, into third.
Wright set off on his time trial two hours earlier than Geraint Thomas and Rohan Dennis, and navigated the 37 kilometre course around Wolverhampton in 46-47. The Englishman held the provisional gold medal for an extended period of the day until Dennis eventually beat set his time of 46-21.
The only person to challenge Wright of the first wave of runners was Australian Lucas Plapp. He started his ride two minutes before Wright, and actually started stronger than the Englishman going through the first checkpoint at 8.9km four seconds quicker, but failed to keep riding at the same intensity and suffered a mechanical issue later on in the race.
He eventually lost two minutes to Wright, meaning they crossed the line together.
Wales' Geraint Thomas, Australia's Rohan Dennis and England's Dan Bigham were still to make their way around the course, though, with the trio the final riders to begin their attempts. Bigham crossed the first checkpoint fastest of all riders, but Rohan Dennis soon blew his time out of the water, passing it 30 seconds quicker.
While hunting for a spot on the podium, Bigham then suffered a heavy crash into a barrier after taking the turn with too much pace. Forced to change his bike, Bigham was soon overtaken by Dennis and eventually came home in 12th.
Meanwhile, Thomas' TT had started in disaster. Eager to set an early marker the Welshman attacked the sixth turn too quickly, causing him to ride over the foot of one of the barriers and crash. When he passed through the first checkpoint he was half a minute down on Dennis, and looked unlikely to bring the deficit down by much more.
The time difference between the two maintained at the 30-second mark over the next two checkpoints, with Dennis finishing the time trial 32 seconds quicker than Thomas to win the first Commonwealth Games gold medal of his career.
Wright's time would prove two seconds faster two seconds faster than the Welshman's to allow him to hold onto second place.
Aaron Gate ultimately came home in fourth, the New Zealander managing to beat Plapp's 48-47 with a time of 48-43.
Scotsman John Archibald came sixth, Welshman Owain Doull finished in seventh, while Northern Ireland's Darren Rafferty secured eight position. Tom Sexton of New Zealand and Andreas Miltiadis of Cyprus rounded out the top ten.
Commonwealth Games men's time trial results
1. Rohan Dennis (Aus), in 46-21
2. Fred Wright (Eng), at 26s
3. Geraint Thomas (Wal), at 28s
4. Aaron Gate (NZl), at 2-22
5. Lucas Plapp (Aus), at 2-26
6. John Archibald (Sco), at 2-33
7. Owain Doull (Wal), at 2-44
8. Darren Rafferty (NIr), at 2-49
9. Tom Sexton (NZl), at 3-20
10. Andreas Miltiadis (Cyp), at 3-29
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ryan is a staff writer for Cycling Weekly, having joined the team in September 2021. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before making his way to cycling. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer.
-
-
Grace Brown takes women's time trial gold medal at Commonwealth Games as Anna Henderson settles for silver
The Australian stormed around the 28.8km circuit to win in Wolverhampton with a time of 40-05
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes a smash hit with French TV audience with nearly 20m viewers
Figures show that millions of people tuned into the action across the eight stages
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Grace Brown takes women's time trial gold medal at Commonwealth Games as Anna Henderson settles for silver
The Australian stormed around the 28.8km circuit to win in Wolverhampton with a time of 40-05
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
New Zealander fined 200 CHF and denied silver medal at Commonwealth Games after missing ceremony
Ellesse Andrews failed to attend the team pursuit medal ceremony, so received a fine instead of a medal
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Commonwealth Games 2022: Road Race and Time Trial routes
The time trial heads through Wolverhampton, while Warwick hosts the road race
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Commonwealth Games 2022 track cycling: day one round up
A record equalling win, medals shared between the biggest nations and medal controversy
By Rob Spedding • Published
-
India's track cycling gold medal hopes rest on Ronaldo and David Beckham at Commonwealth Games
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo form part of India's track cycling squad competing at the Birmingham event
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Geraint Thomas announces he will race in 2022 Commonwealth Games
The Welshman took to Twitter to reveal he will return to the event after failing to defend his road race title in 2018
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Steele Von Hoff fractures four vertebrae in crash: Commonwealth Games in doubt
Australian Steele Von Hoff crashed during evening criterium and now has a race to recover in time for the Commonwealth Games in April
By Nigel Wynn • Published
-
Mark Cavendish heads up Isle of Man's Commonwealth Games road team – but no Peter Kennaugh
Peter Kennaugh would have be be released by his new Bora-Hansgrohe team in order to compete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia in April
By Nigel Wynn • Published