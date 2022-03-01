Geraint Thomas announces he will race in 2022 Commonwealth Games

Geraint Thomas has confirmed he will race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year, returning to the event after failing to defend his road race title in 2018.

Thomas said his Team Sky commitments came first that year, and decided to miss the Games taking place on the Gold Coast of Australia during April 2018.

The 35-year-old claimed winning in the colours of his home nation in 2014 is one of his career highlights though, and during his announcement on Twitter he also wished his compatriots a happy St David's Day.

He tweeted: "Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!

"Seems like a good day to confirm I’ll hopefully be competing at the Commonwealth Games again this year. Winning the road race in 2014 is up there with the best days of my career.

"It’s gonna be very special competing in the Welsh jersey again."

Thomas last wore the Welsh jersey during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, securing the bronze medal in the individual time trial behind Alex Dowsett and Rohan Dennis. The Welshman then won gold in the road race at the Glasgow city centre circuit, building up a large enough gap to even change a wheel in the closing stages of the race.

He has also competed at the Games on the track before, in 2006 and 2010. After failing to finish the road race in 2006, Thomas then picked up the bronze medal in the points race, before failing to place in the scratch.

Four years later, the Ineos Grenadiers rider competed in both the 4000m individual pursuit and 4000m team pursuit. He failed to place in the former race, but with the help of his Welsh teammates he came fifth in the team pursuit.

The time trial will take place on Thursday 4 August at West Park in Wolverhampton, with the men clocking 37km around a loop of the West Midlands. Meanwhile, The men's road race will cover 160km in St Nicholas' Park in Warwick on Sunday 7 August, one day before the final ceremony.

The routes are intended to showcase the landmarks across the region, and Geraint Thomas will be one high profile rider tackling the courses.