Route for 2022 Commonwealth Games road race and time trials announced
The time trial heads through Wolverhampton, while Warwick hosts the road race
By Ryan Dabbs
The route for the road race and time trial at the 2022 Commonwealth Games has been announced, with the surrounding areas of West Midlands hosting the events.
Both the men's and women's time trial will start in West Park in Wolverhampton on Thursday 4 August, 2022, heading in a loop before finishing back in Wolverhampton. The loop takes in Dudley's historic castle plus Staffordshire, as the men race against the clock over 37km, while the women's time trial tackles a shorter 29km route.
Meanwhile, the men's road race will complete 160km over ten laps of the course in Warwick. The women's road race sees the riders cover seven laps of the course, totalling 112km in what could prove a gruelling event.
Taking place on Sunday 7 August, the course will start and finish in Warwick's St Nicholas Park. Riders will then head through Leamington Spa and Hampton on the Hill, before crossing the River Avon with views of Warwick Castle.
Announced nine months in advance, both routes for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games allows organisers more time to prepare for the one-day events.
The Games' director of sport, Matt Kidson, said: "These routes will help to profile some fantastic landmarks from across the region and showcase the West Midlands and Warwickshire to the world."
Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “We are really looking forward to seeing the Commonwealth Games cycling time trial start and finish at Wolverhampton’s spectacular West Park.
“Having such a high-profile race travel through the city centre and along some of our main residents can expect to enjoy in Wolverhampton which is proud to be part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”
Amanda Tomlinson, chair of the Active Black Country board, said: “We are delighted to have worked with our Black Country and Birmingham 2022 partners to bring the cycling time trial to Wolverhampton and the wider area.
“The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is already proving to be a real catalyst for encouraging more people to get physically active.
“Hopefully this news will encourage people across the Black Country to get on their bikes and explore their local area.”
