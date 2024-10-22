No road racing at Glasgow Commonwealth Games as organisers look to cut costs

Track and para-track cycling still a part of the schedule

Georgia Baker
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Road cycling and mountain biking will not be a part of the 2026 Commonwealth Games schedule, it was announced on Tuesday, as part of cost-cutting measures.

Track cycling will still take place at the streamlined Games, which will take place in Glasgow after Victoria, Australia, withdrew from hosting duties at late-notice last year. As a result, Glasgow, the host of the the 2014 Games, stepped in. They will take place between 23 July and 2 August 2026.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸