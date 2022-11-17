Former professional cyclist jailed for dealing cocaine on the Isle of Man

Christopher Whorrall, a former professional cyclist, has been jailed (opens in new tab) for four years after being caught dealing cocaine on the Isle of Man.

According to BBC reporting, Whorrall, who rode for British team IG - Sigma Sport in 2013, was caught by police with a rucksack containing £12,000 worth of cocaine on 22 July this year. The 31-year-old was jailed this week after previously being shown leniency in court for dealing cannabis.

The court in Douglas heard from Whorrall’s defence that he had hit “rock bottom” after his career was cut short by injury. Whorrall had previously represented the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and had previously participated in the Giro d’Italia.

A serious crash then left him injured and unable to continue with his career.

In July, Whorrall was seen by police coming out of his home at Imperial Court on Castle Hill, Douglas and then having a brief exchange with two men. He and his partner were then seen getting into a Nissan vehicle, with Whorrall carrying the rucksack before police moved to intercept him.

A search of the car by police found six “dealer amounts” of cocaine in white balls with green writing in the rucksack, along with £513 in cash. A further search of his home uncovered a further £1,390 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Douglas courthouse was told that Whorrall was serving two suspended sentences for cannabis offences at the time of the July arrest. Whorrall later pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

His defence team argued that he had turned to alcohol and drugs after his career as a professional cyclist had collapsed and he had subsequently fallen into debt.

They explained that he had found himself “in way over his head” after becoming caught in a cycle of drug dependence, debt and drug dealing. They added that it represented “rock-bottom” for Whorrall.

Sentencing him to four years in prison, Deemster Graeme Cook said it was “very, very sad” that having been a professional athlete Whorrall had ended up in the position he was in.

However, Cook said it was his “duty” to keep the Isle of Man safe from the “trouble and misery” of drugs.

Christopher Whorrall isn't the first former professional rider to find himself involved with drugs.

In 2019, Australian former professional Jack Bobridge was sentenced to four years in prison for selling ecstasy.