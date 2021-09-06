Robin Carpenter takes shock solo victory from breakaway at stage two of Tour of Britain 2021

The chase from the peloton came with around 30km to go and by then the gap was not possible to close down.

The rest of the break were all caught with Jake Scott (Canyon-dhb-SunGod) being the last man dropped by Carpenter with 24km to go.

Carpenter (Rally) was by far the strongest out of the five-man breakaway that was given a huge gap by the Jumbo-Visma led peloton. This now means the American takes over the leader's jersey from Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) who did not contest the sprint.

Robin Carpenter took stage two of the Tour of Britain into Exeter after the peloton miss-timed the chase of the break.

