Evie Richards didn't think first MTB World Cup victory would come so quickly after World Championships win
The British rider has hit amazing form, taking her first elite World Cup win days after the Worlds title
Evie Richards said that she was not expecting her first win as mountain bike world champion to come so soon after taking rainbow bands.
Richards, who rides for Trek-Segafredo mountain bike team, won the World Championships on August 28 and has now taken her first elite World Cup victory at Lenzerheide in Switzerland on Sunday (September 5).
Speaking after the race, Richards said: "I just thought I’d have a wobble after this, because I think there’s a load of pressure when you have the jersey,
"I really didn’t think it would come that quickly, but my coaches said I have good form and to be confident in myself and be patient. And I think I did that, so I’m just shocked as always."
The 24-year-old added that she had to be very patient throughout the race as everyone held back after a very fast opening lap. This meant that Richards could recover easier and go on a decisive attack.
"It was such a weird race. It was just like holding back the whole race, no one wanted to commit, and I have to be very patient when it’s like that."
This win came two days after another impressive performance on the short-track event where she took second place, much like at the Worlds. This was behind Swedish champion, Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) who took third behind Richards on the long-track.
Richards posted her delight on Instagram on Monday morning (September 6): "I really am a little speechless! Such tight racing, against such fast girls. Biggest thank you to the best team for helping me achieve this."
Richards was in the lead group throughout the race and used the main climb on the penultimate lap to put in a dig that would see her solo all the way to the line to take her first World Cup victory at elite level.
That lap, the fifth of six, was the fastest lap anyone had put in over the entire race, but it meant she only had a six second lead on the chasers. However, this was enough to put in a strong final lap and to hold off the Australian champion, Rebecca McConnell (Primaflor) who took second.
Fourth on the day, French rider Loana Lecomte (Massi Bikes) sealed her overall World Cup victory with yet another very solid ride taking the title by 100 points over fellow French rider, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Absolute-Abasalon-BMC) with Richards moving up from fifth to third with a tally of 1,643 points.
