British cycling clothing brand posts £14m loss, falling deep into the red

Endura enjoyed profitable years during the pandemic, but has since fallen victim to a drop in sales

Tom Davidson
By
published

British cycling clothing brand Endura has posted “significant” financial losses at a challenging time for the industry’s retail market.

The Edinburgh-based company shared its annual accounts on Tuesday, revealing a £14,119,000 pre-tax loss, down from a profit of £759,000 at the end of 2022. The latest reporting period covers the 13 months to February 2024.

Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

