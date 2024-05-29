Wiggle sale revealed to be £3m to second-best Frasers Group

Business tycoon Mike Ashley scooped up intellectual property after initial deal fell through

Wiggle logo on a green background
(Image credit: Wiggle)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Online retailer Wiggle Chain Reaction Cycles was acquired for just £3m plus VAT by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group earlier this year.

The deal, which completed on 22 February, made headlines in March, when it was reported to be worth "less than £10m". 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

