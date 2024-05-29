Wiggle sale revealed to be £3m to second-best Frasers Group
Business tycoon Mike Ashley scooped up intellectual property after initial deal fell through
Online retailer Wiggle Chain Reaction Cycles was acquired for just £3m plus VAT by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group earlier this year.
The deal, which completed on 22 February, made headlines in March, when it was reported to be worth "less than £10m".
A new report from Wiggle's joint administrators has now revealed the real value, as well as details of a deal with a private equity fund that fell through before Christmas.
In the report, administrators FRP Advisory confirmed that a company, known to be Frasers Group, purchased "certain business intellectual property" for £3m plus VAT, significantly less than the company's previous acquisitions.
In 2011, Wiggle was bought for £180m by private equity firm Bridgepoint. A decade later, Bridgepoint sold the online retailer to Signa Sports United (SSU) in a deal expected at the time to raise $645m (£505m) for its new owner. SSU filed for insolvency in October 2023.
With regards to the Frasers Group deal, the administrators wrote: "An initial payment of £2.625m was paid on completion with an agreed retention to be paid once all necessary transfers of the intellectual property had been concluded. This aspect was successfully concluded and the balance of consideration has been paid in full."
Wiggle entered administration in October 2023, a week after its parent company, SSU, lost €150m (£130m) in financing guarantees. The company appointed FRP Advisory, who sent details of the sale to 58 interested parties.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
During the sale process, 24 non-disclosure agreements were signed with interested parties, with seven of them meeting with the management team.
An offer was initially accepted from a "private equity fund who have global operations" on a going concern basis, meaning it was assumed the company was financially stable enough to continue for the foreseeable future.
"Despite considerable due diligence and time invested by management and the Administrators’ staff, the proposed purchaser withdrew their offer on the day completion was due [19 December 2023]," the new report revealed.
The administrators then bolstered Wiggle's stock for the Christmas period, and recommenced the sale of the business in January, reaching out to previously interested parties.
Three potential buyers showed interest; however, in the meantime, the company was no longer considered stable enough to be a going concern. Only one company, Frasers Group, was interested on a "gone concern basis", and a deal for Wiggle's intellectual property was made.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Affordable pro bike set to 'turn the market upside down' back in stock after rapid sell out
Van Rysel’s RCR Pro replica sold out in minutes when put up for preorder in April
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Some folk don’t like cyclists, but everyone smiles when they see a happy terrier in a rucksack riding towards them
She probably puts more miles in on the bike than you do, and she definitely makes more people smile - she’s man’s best friend: the Trail Dog
By Glen Whittington Published
-
Cycling industry still 'appealing' to investors, despite turbulent post-Covid period
Brands suffered losses, bike shops closed and other areas of sector hit after pandemic, but industry should still be attractive
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles sites back online after Frasers Group takeover
The two brands have relaunched after a week off, with slightly different branding
By Adam Becket Published
-
Wiggle and Chain Reaction websites to be relaunched by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group
"Relaunch" set to take place next week, after Frasers Group acquired the brands
By Adam Becket Published
-
Is this the end for Wiggle and Chain Reaction after 'holding page' displayed on website?
Holding pages present on both websites, with remaining orders set to be fulfilled in 7-10 days
By Adam Becket Published
-
Is it safe to buy from Wiggle as liquidation nears?
Consumer law expert recommends only buying products from retailer that you’ve used before and were satisfied with as liquidators officially appointed by parent company
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
What the story of Evans Cycles can tell us about the future of Wiggle
After being bought by Frasers Group, are the woes of Wiggle Chain Reaction Cycles over?
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Would a Mike Ashley takeover of Wiggle be a ‘concern to the cycle industry’ or a ‘careful bit of business’? - Insiders weigh in as redundancies lead to trade brain drain
Struggling retailer has now axed nearly every member of staff after going into administration last year
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
The company has 'finally hit rock bottom' – WiggleCRC axes almost every member of staff
Mass redundancies understood to have taken place at struggling retailer
By Tom Davidson Published