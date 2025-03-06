UCI Cycling Esports World Championships 2025 to be held on MyWhoosh in November in Abu Dhabi

It will be the second year in a row that the World Champs will take place in the UAE, raced on MyWhoosh

Scenes from the live 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Championship final
(Image credit: SW Pix)
Adam Becket
By
published

The 2025 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships are to be held in November in Abu Dhabi, it was announced on Thursday.

The competition will be based on online training and racing platform MyWhoosh, with which the UCI has an exclusive deal until 2026. The first three were held on Zwift, before Abu Dhabi-owned MyWhoosh stepped in from 2024.

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

