UCI Cycling Esports World Championships 2025 to be held on MyWhoosh in November in Abu Dhabi

The 2025 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships are to be held in November in Abu Dhabi, it was announced on Thursday.

The competition will be based on online training and racing platform MyWhoosh, with which the UCI has an exclusive deal until 2026. The first three were held on Zwift, before Abu Dhabi-owned MyWhoosh stepped in from 2024.

The top 20 male and female athletes from the semi-finals will travel to Abu Dhabi for the final race, where they will compete for the prestigious title and rainbow jersey of world champion. There will be qualifying events for the semi-finals, which will then decide the makeup of the World Championships in turn.

The finals will take place at the Space42 Arena, a dedicated esports venue, in front of a live audience, and will also be available to be streamed around the world.

Last years world champions were Mary Kate McCarthy of New Zealand and Jason Osborne of Germany, at the first cycling eports World Championships of its kind.

Unlike most other cycling disciplines, anyone can enter to compete. There are two ways to qualify: one, to be selected by your nation’s cycling federation, or two, through public qualifiers. Last year, two additional wild card entries per gender were added to the list of finalists.

Speaking ahead of the final last year, the UCI's esports co-ordinator, Jacob Fraser, said: "The technical infrastructure allows the racers to shine in their own right, feeling that they had a fair and legitimate chance to win the rainbow stripes with no disadvantage outside of their own ability that day. From the fan perspective, I want some exciting racing.

"A rainbow jersey is such a unique award. Hopefully the next generation of cyclists can be inspired by esports athletes at the World Championship level."

Last year, forty-two contestants competed for a share of a $60,000 prize purse, equally distributed between genders ($15,000 for first, $10,000 for second, and $5,000 for third).

In coming years, Abu Dhabi will host the 2028 UCI Road World Championships, the 2028 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships and the 2029 UCI Track World Championships.