Il Lombardia 2021 start list: Evenepoel, Alaphilippe, Pogačar and Roglič set to battle for the last Monument of the season

Il Lombardia on Saturday, October 9, is the final Monument of five in the professional cycling calendar.

After having a year held in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 'the race of the falling leaves' has returned to the Autumn season for the 115th edition.

Some of the biggest names of the sport are down to attend the final major race of the cycling season for the climbers and punchers with the sprinters and baroudeurs final main race being the following day at Paris-Tours.

Il Lombardia is eight kilometres longer than last year with the distance of 239km between Como and Bergamo over very tough climbs.

Defending champion and first Dane to win the race, Jokab Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) will not be racing with Russian rider, Aleksandr Vlasov, who finished third last year, leading the Astana-Premier Tech line.

Up against him are recent Giro di Sicilia winner Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) who will be looking win for a third time, along with 2019 winner Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

Deceuninck - Quick-Step haven't held back either with world champion Julian Alaphilippe being joined by young stars Remco Evenepoel and João Almeida.

Slovenian superstars Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) are down to race.

Other big names currently down to race are Mikel Landa, Jack Haig, Mark Padun (all Bahrain Victorious), Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-Citroën), Neilson Powless, Rigoberto Uran, Sergio Higuita (all EF Education-Nippo), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), Simon Yates (BikeExchange) and many more besides in a brilliant start list.

Here is the start list of all riders taking part in the final monument of the 2021 season.

Il Lombardia 2020 start list

Astana-Premier Tech

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus)

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz)

Luis León Sánchez (Esp)

Samuele Battistella (Ita)

Fabio Felline (Ita)

Matteo Sobrero (Ita)

Rodrigo Contreras (Col)

AG2R-Citroën Team

Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra)

Jaako Hänninen (Fin)

Clément Champoussin (Fra)

Ben O'Connot (Aus)

Mikaël Cherel (Fra)

Clément Berthet (Fra)

Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra)

Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

Simon Pellaud (Sui)

Alessandro Bisolti (Ita)

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu)

Luca Chirico (Ita)

Simone Ravanelli (Ita)

Daniel Muñoz (Col)

Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg)

Bahrain Victorious

Mikel Landa (Esp)

Stevie Williams (GBr)

Mark Padun (Ukr)

Jack Haig (Aus)

Santiago Buitrago (Col)

Dylan Teuns (Bel)

Gino Mäder (Sui)

Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè

Giovanni Carboni (Ita)

Filippo Zana (Ita)

Luca Covili (Ita)

Davide Gabburo (Ita)

Samuele Zoccarato (Ita)

Andrea Garosio (Ita)

Alessandro Monaco (Ita)

Bora-Hansgrohe

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger)

Felix Großschartner (Aut)

Fabio Fabbro (Ita)

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita)

Ide Schelling (Ned)

Patrick Konrad (Aut)

Max Schachmann (Ger)

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Rein Taaramäe (Est)

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor)

Jan Bakelants (Bel)

Lorenzo Rota (Ita)

Louis Meintjes (RSA)

Jan Hirt (Cze)

Simone Petilli (Ita)

Alpecin-Fenix

Ben Tulett (GBr)

Kriatian Sbragli (Ita)

Floris De Tier (Bel)

Louis Vervaeke (Bel)

Xandro Meurisse (Bel)

Jimmy Janssens (Bel)

Petr Vakoč (Cze)

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

Guillaume Martin (Fra)

Victor Lafay (Fra)

Anthony Perez (Fra)

Simon Geschke (Ger)

Natnael Berhane (Eri)

Rubén Fernández (Esp)

Rémy Rochas (Fra)

Deceuninck - Quick-Step

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)

Remco Evenepoel (Bel)

João Almeida (Por)

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)

Andrea Bagioli (Ita)

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel)

Dries Devenyns (Bel)

EF Education-Nippo

Neilson Powless (USA)

Rigoberto Uran (Col)

Sergio Higuita (Col)

Ruben Guerreiro (Por)

James Whelan (Aus)

Diego Camargo (Col)

Will Barta (USA)

EOLO-Kometa

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita)

Erik Fetter (Hun)

Luca Wackermann (Ita)

Mark Christian (GBr)

Davide Bais (Ita)

Edward Ravasi (Ita)

Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)

Groupama-FDJ

Thibaut Pinot (Fra)

Attila Valter (Hun)

David Gaudu (Fra)

Anthony Roux (Fra)

Bruno Armirail (Fra)

Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra)

Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui)

Israel Start-Up Nation

Michael Woods (Can)

Dan Martin (Irl)

Chris Froome (GBr)

Ben Hermans (Bel)

Krists Neilands (Lat)

Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)

Omer Goldstein (Isr)

Lotto-Soudal

Tim Wellens (Bel)

Matt Holmes (GBr)

Andreas Kron (Den)

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel)

Maxim Van Gils (Bel)

Steff Cras (Bel)

Tomasz Marczyński (Pol)

Team BikeExchange

Simon Yates (GBr)

Damien Howson (Aus)

Esteban Chaves (Col)

Nick Schultz (Aus)

Tanel Kangert (Est)

Andrey Zeits (Kaz)

Mikel Nieve (Esp)

Movistar Team

Gonzalo Serrano (Esp)

Antonio Pedrero (Esp)

Einer Rubio (Col)

Gregor Mühlberger (Aut)

Héctor Carretero (Esp)

José Joaquín Rojas (Esp)

Abner González (PRi)

Vini Zabù

Dan Pearson (GBr)

Edoardo Zardini (Ita)

Jaob Schneiter (Sui)

Kamil Gradek (Pol)

Marco Frapporti (Ita)

Davide Orrico (Ita)

Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita)

Team Qhubeka-NextHash

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)

Victor Campenaerts (Bel)

Simon Clarke (Aus)

Mauro Schmid (Sui)

Dylan Sunderland (Aus)

Sean Bennett (USA)

Andreas Stokbro (Den)

Ineos Grenadiers

Adam Yates (GBr)

Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr)

Eddie Dunbar (Irl)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp)

Pavel Sivakov (Rus)

Gianni Moscon (Ita)

Sebastián Henao (Col)

Team Jumbo-Visma

Primož Roglič (Slo)

Jonas Vingegaard (Den)

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned)

George Bennett (NZl)

Sam Oomen (Ned)

Koen Bouwman (Ned)

Lennard Hofstede (Ned)

Team DSM

Romain Bardet (Fra)

Andreas Leknessund (Nor)

Jai Hindley (Aus)

Chris Hamilton (Aus)

Thymen Arensman (Ned)

Tiesj Benoot (Bel)

Mark Donovan (GBr)

Trek-Segafredo

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)

Bauke Mollema (Ned)

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri)

Gianluca Brambilla (Ita)

Niklas Eg (Den)

Toms Skujiņš (Lat)

Juan Pedro López (Esp)

UAE Team Emirates

Tadej Pogačar (Slo)

Marc Hirschi (Sui)

Juan Ayuso (Esp)

Davide Formolo (Ita)

Brandon McNulty (USA)

Diego Ulissi (Ita)

Rafał Majka (Pol)

Team Arkéa-Samsic

Nairo Quintana (Col)

Warren Barguil (Fra)

Anthony Delaplace (Fra)

Romain Hardy (Fra)

Łukasz Owsian (Pol)

Miguel Eduardo Flórez (Col)

Élie Gesbert (Fra)