Tadej Pogačar takes second Monument with victory at Il Lombardia 2021

The Slovenian beat Fausto Masnada in a two-up sprint

Tadej Pogačar
(Image credit: Getty)

By

Tadej Pogačar won his second Monument with victory at Il Lombardia, going solo with 35km still remaining, Fausto Masnada chasing back up before the Slovenian beat the Deceuninck - Quick-Step rider in a two-up sprint.

Nearly a minute later the chase group containing the likes of Primož Roglič, Alejandro Valverde, Adam Yates and Julian Alaphilippe came to the line, with Yates outsprinting Roglič for the final step on the podium.

The UAE Team Emirates leader joins Fausto Coppi, Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault in a select group of riders who have won the Tour de France and Lombardia in the same season, Pogačar having also picked up his first Monument victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the spring earlier this year.

More to follow...

Result

Il Lombardia 2021: Como to Bergamo (239km)

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 6-01-39
2. Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at same time
3. Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 51 seconds
4. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at same time
5. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar
6. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
7. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8. Romain Bardet (Fra) DSM
9. Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation, all at same time
10. Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education-Nippo, at 2-25

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

