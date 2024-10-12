Tadej Pogačar says blistering Sormano attack was 'planned' after cruising to sensational fourth Lombardia title

World Champion ends his season on a high in Italy with 25th win of the year secured

Tadej Pogačar explained that the devastating attack which put him on track for a fourth straight ll Lombardia victory was part of a meticulous plan to get the final race won in his record-breaking season of achievement. 

Resplendent in his rainbow jersey, the road World Champion took flight with 48 kilometres to go on the steep gradients of the Colma di Sormano climb and went on to the Italian Monument by more than three minutes. 

